Undercard set as Adrien Broner aims to reinvigorate his career

Don King has announced the accompaniments to the Adrien Broner main course on June 9 as the former world champion seeks a long-awaited comeback win.

“The Problem,” a four-time world Champion in four weight divisions, has only scored one solitary debated victory in six years. Getting the Cincinnati man to this point’s been a long and arduous road.

Broner has struggled with addiction and disappointment since then. He saw his life turned upside down on either side of opponents dropping out and his personal troubles.

One of the most intriguing boxers of his era, Broner returns to the ring against William “Hutch” Hutchinson in a ten-round welterweight bout. Broner vs Hutchinson is the main event of a Don King Pay Per View on Friday, June 9, at Casino Miami.

King is pleased to have put together a stacked bill to lead fans in attendance and those watching on PPV into the resurrection of Broner.

“This is a great card from top to bottom, headlined by “The Problem” fighter Adrien Broner,” said King. “I am the promoter of the people, for the people.

“We are giving the people what they want, which is great fights.”

Adrien Broner undercard

In the co-featured bout, there’s a light heavyweight title fight between Ahmed ElBali and Rodolfo Gomez.

Boxing superstar and former world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux will fight in a ten-round bantamweight bout against Julian Evaristo Aristule.

Rigondeaux, a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, had become one of the most avoided boxers in the world. He eventually had to move up multiple weight classes to get big fights made.

Neslan “Pitbull” Machado is a former WBC Latino Bantamweight Champion from Miami via Cuba and will fight in a ten-round featherweight bout.

In addition, someone’s ‘0’ will have to go in an eight-round super featherweight battle. Undefeated contenders Raynel Maderos and Antonio Perez face off in the early stages of their careers.

Antonio “Bang” Williams battles Dominican Braulio Rodriguez (20-6, 17 KOs). This will be William’s first ten-round fight, and Rodriguez will be his most formidable opponent.

Dorian Bostic from Dundalk, Maryland, will fight in a six-round lightweight bout against David Boria.

Southpaw welterweight Adlay Rodriguez and Cubano Alex Espnda take their respective places on the bill.

The event, promoted by Hall of Fame Promoter Don “Only in America” King, will be available live on pay-per-view for $24.99. The live stream will be available on Fite: tv, DonKing.com, and itube247.com. The show will begin at 6:50 pm ET, and the first bell will be at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

Tickets, priced from $50, are on sale and can be purchased at www.playcasinomiami.com. Ringside tables are $3500. Next-level tables are $2500, ringside seats $750; side seats $200, and $150—general Admission tickets $50.

