Specific round suspected in judge probe calls for Lomachenko loss

One of the three judges for the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko controversy faces calls for accountability over one specific round during the Las Vegas contest.

Haney defeated Loma via a unanimous decision. However, Dave Moretti’s 116-112 is at the center of a storm during the aftermath.

Now, days after the shocking verdict, his tenth round remains a bone of contention for many. Calls to investigate Moretti’s card continues to fill the boxing airwaves.

Former Mike Tyson coach Teddy Atlas led the disgust over Moretti, who Lomachenkoo and his team did not want to be appointed for the bout.

Lomachenko judges should face investigation

“Someone told me that Dave Moretti gave the tenth round to Haney. If that’s true, he should be brought in front of the Commission to explain,” said Atlas over the fight’s most clear round to score for the Ukrainian.

“It’s confirmed Moretti gave Haney the tenth round. So now, the omnipotent Commission must act like a Commission and investigate.

“If the Nevada Commission doesn’t call Moretti in and make him explain giving the tenth to Haney, then we should start a petition to disband them.

“I need to see if taxpayers’ money runs Nevada commission. If so, then citizens really need to stand up,” he added.

Top Rank’s Carl Moretti agreed with those sentiments by Atlas.

Tenth round

“Dave Moretti gave Haney the tenth round. Killing the name.”

Lomachenko’s manager Egis Klimas outlined ruing the post-fight press conference that he protested Moretti when the announcement got made.

The other two judges, Tim Cheatham & David Sutherland, scored the session in question correctly for Loma.”

Nothing ever seems to get done in these instances, though. Furthermore, judges never get held accountable and reappear on top cards in the future.

An emotional Lomachenko reflects backstage. pic.twitter.com/DQGvsrOxBo — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 21, 2023

But dashing the undisputed hopes of one of the greatest boxers of the modern era surely must come with consequences this time.

Devastation

Devastated, Loma said, “I don’t want to talk about this. All people see what happened today. I can’t talk about this right now. It’s just not a comfortable moment for me.”

Furthermore, former pro and WBC champion Sergio Mora was deeply saddened to witness a broken Loma in the fallout.

“Watching that video of Loma crying in the locker room is everything pure, honest, and beautiful about boxing. Those tears are raw,” said the DAZN analyst.

“But it’s an unrewarded sacrifice being shed from a man who knows in his heart he did not lose the fight.”

In addition, cornerman Russ Anber aired his view: “Here’s why the three blind mice robbed. Loma is so damn great, and these idiots expect him to dominate every round – that if he doesn’t – they automatically assume he lost the round.

“That’s the competence level of these [clowns]. That’s a fact. You read it here first.”

Shakur Stevenson, who ironically might face Haney next and before Lomachenko gets another opportunity, also saw a victor the other way.

“Lomachenko should be the undisputed champion. He won. He won that fight,” said the two-weight world champion.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.