Joe Calzaghe calls YouTube Boxing ‘a pile of s***’, lauds Wrexham

Hall of Fame great Joe Calzaghe, arguably the best boxer ever to come from the United Kingdom, is not a fan of the YouTuber/Crossover scene.

Addressing the current trend of seeing ‘influencers’ putting on a pair of gloves with minimal skill and earning Pay Per View money from their own followers, Calzaghe was less than impressed.

Covered by North Wales Live in the audience at a Goldstar Promotions event occurring at Abergele’s Kinmel Manor, the Welshman let fly.

“The Italian Dragon” didn’t pull any punches as he hit the multi-million dollar fad where it hurts.

Joe Calzaghe on YouTube Boxing

“I’m sorry, but what a pile of s***! – Sorry to swear, but it really bugs me. They just can’t fight.”

Calzaghe added that he finds it hard – as most boxing fans do – that some of the public is willing to pay the same fees as the professional sport to see a substandard product.

“I just don’t get it,” stated the former long-reigning super middleweight world champion. “I can’t understand why these guys get more respect and more coverage than proper fighters – even world champions.”

He concluded by pointing out that anyone with a channel with a certain number of subscribers can claim to be a pugilist.

“If you can’t fight and are an average boxer, just become a YouTuber. You’ll earn millions from boxing. I can’t understand it.”

Wrexham AFC’s rise

In another subject from the night, Calzaghe spoke about Wrexham AFC’s rise from the Vanarama National League to a potential Premier League level in the next few years.

Wrexham thrives under “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Rob McElhenny. They have a championship-winning team, with players like Paul Mullin and Ben Foster getting plenty of attention.

Through the hit streaming show “Welcome to Wrexham,” of which a second series will air soon, the club has been transformed by Reynolds and McElhenny.

They hope to weave through the English League pyramid system to face Liverpool, Arsenal, and champions Manchester City by 2027.

As a native of the country, Calzaghe is impressed with the job that’s being done at the Racecourse Ground.

“It’s great to see a Welsh club do so well. Who knows? I reckon Wrexham could be in the Premier League in four years. How incredible would that be?”

On his loyalty, Calzaghe added: “I’m a Juventus fan and always have been. I had no choice with my family ties.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.