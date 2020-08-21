Sugar Ray Leonard, Joe Calzaghe or Nigel Benn – WBC TBE at 168?

Lawrence Lustig / Stacey Verbeek

The World Boxing Council has revealed their top super-middleweight champions of all-time as the likes of Sugar Ray Leonard and Joe Calzaghe top their thinking.

Each time a WBC title defense goes off at a certain weight, the WBC pull out their all-time list. The recent David Benavidez vs Alexis Angulo fight was no different.

WBC chiefs put out the information of who is the best ever at whatever poundage is happening. This time around it was a 168.

So who is The Best Ever super-middleweight for the WBC? – Well, it happens to be their first-ever champ at that weight in Leonard.

Calzaghe is at number two, with his compatriot Nigel Benn at three.

WBC SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONS

1. Ray Leonard (US) 1988 – 1990

2. Mauro Galvano (Italy) 1990 – 1992

3. Nigel Benn (GB) 1992 – 1996

4. Thulane Malinga (S. Afr) 1996

5. Vincenzo Nardiello (Ita) 1996

6. Robin Reid (GB) 1996 – 1997

7. Thulane Malinga (S. Afr) * 1997 – 1998

8. Richie Woodhall (GB) 1998 – 1999

9. Markus Beyer (Germany) 1999 – 2000

10. Glenn Catley (GB) 2000

11. Dingaan Thobela (S. Afr) 2000

12. Dave Hilton (Can) 2000

13. Eric Lucas (Can) 2001 – 2003

14. Markus Beyer (Germany) * 2003 – 2004

15. Danny Green (Australia) Interim 2003 – 2005

16. Cristian Sanavia (Italy) 2004

17. Markus Beyer (Germany) * 2004 – 2006

18. Mikkel Kessler (Den) 2006 – 2007

19. Joe Calzaghe (GB) 2007

20. Carl Froch (GB) 2008 – 2010

21. Mikkel Kessler (Den) * (Emeritus) 2010

POST-2010

22. Carl Froch (GB) * 2010 – 2011

23. Andre Ward (US) 2011 – 2012

24. Sakio Bika (Cameroon) 2013

25. Anthony Dirrell (US) 2014 – 2015

26. Badou Jack (Sweden-US) 2015 – 2017

27. David Benavidez (US) 2017 – 2018

28. Anthony Dirrell (US) * 2019

29. David Benavidez (US)* 2019 –

* Regained

WBC TOP 10 SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONS

1. Sugar Ray Leonard (US)

2. Joe Calzaghe (GB)

3. Nigel Benn (GB)

4. Andre Ward (US)

5. Markus Beyer (Germany)

6. Carl Froch (GB)

7. Mikkel Kessler (Denmark)

8. Robin Reid (GB)

9. Danny Green (Australia)

10. Eric Lucas (Canada)







GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY

23 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, five of whom have regained the title: Thulane Malinga (S. Africa), Markus Beyer two times (Germany), Carl Froch (GB), Anthony Dirrell (US), David Benavidez (US).

68 super middleweight world championships bouts have been sanctioned in the history of the WBC.

This will be the 26th super middleweight world title bout held in the United States in WBC history.

MEMORABLE FIGHTS

Sep. 28, 2019 David Benavidez KO9 Anthony Dirrell – Los Angeles, California

Feb. 23, 2019, Anthony Dirrell TW10 Avni Yildirim – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Feb. 17, 2018 David Benavidez W12 Ronald Gavril – Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 8, 2017 David Benavidez W12 Ronald Gavril – Las Vegas, Nevada

Jan. 14, 2017 Badou Jack D12 James DeGale – Brooklyn, New York

Apr. 30, 2016 Badou Jack D12 Lucian Bute – Washington, D.C.

Sep. 9, 2015, Badou Jack W12 George Groves – Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 24, 2015 Badou Jack W12 Anthony Dirrell – Chicago, Illinois

Aug. 16, 2014, Anthony Dirrell W12 Sakio Bika – Carson, California

Sep. 8, 2012, Andre Ward TKO10 Chad Dawson – Oakland, California

Dec. 17, 2011, Andre Ward W12 Carl Froch – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Nov. 27, 2010 Carl Froch W12 Arthur Abraham – Helsinki, Finland

PRE-2010

Dec. 6, 2008 Carl Froch W12 Jean Pascal – Nottingham, England

Nov. 3, 2007, Joe Calzaghe w12 Mikkel Kessler – Cardiff, Wales

Oct. 14, 2006, Mikkel Kessler KO3 Markus Beyer – Copenhagen, Denmark

Mar. 12, 2005 Markus Beyer W12 Danny Green – Zwickau, Germany

Jul. 10, 2001 Eric Lucas KO7 Glenn Catley – Montreal, Quebec

Mar. 27, 198 Richie Woodhall W12 Thulani Malinga – Telford, England

May 3, 1997, Robin Reid W12 Henry Wharton – Manchester, England

Mar. 2, 1996 Thulani Malinga W12 Nigel Benn – Newcastle, England

Oct. 3, 1992, Nigel Benn TKO4 Mauro Galvano – Marino, Italy

Dec. 7, 1989, Sugar Ray Leonard W12 Roberto Duran – Las Vegas, Nevada

Nov. 7, 1988, Sugar Ray Leonard W12 Donny Lalonde – Las Vegas, Nevada

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.