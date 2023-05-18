Devin Haney vs Loma size difference apparent at head-to-head

The size difference between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko became far more evident just days out from their Las Vegas clash.

As two kings prepare to dispute one undisputed title, “The Dream” looks much bigger than “The Matrix” as Haney and Lomachenko squared up.

Devin Haney and Lomachenko fight this Saturday, May 20, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Before the big event, all fighters involved in the main card air their respective views.

Devin Haney

“I feel like he should have fought me four years ago. But now the time has come. It will be worse for him than it would have been had we fought back then.”

“On paper, this is my toughest test. But I look to make it an easy night. I look to make it as easy as possible and come out victorious.”

“I have been calling for this fight for four years. But the time has finally come. I take my hat off to him. I respect everything that he’s done. I respect his decision to stay and defend his country. That gave me my shot to go to Australia, so it was only right to give him the shot.”

“I know what he is preparing for. But at the end of the day, we’re prepared for whatever he brings. We have answers if he wants to make it a dirty fight.”

Vasiliy Lomachenko

“Camp was hard like always. But I was very motivated. It was motivating because I understood. It is my last chance to become undisputed. So, I pushed myself in every training session. And now there are just four days left.”

“He talks about the past, but It’s hard to say things about it. You can’t change it. Even if you talk about it, you can’t change it. Only God can change it.”

“He is a high-level boxer. He understands boxing. He knows what he needs to do. He can use his reach. He can use his feet. He can create distance. But I have a lot of experience in this sport. It will be exciting for me.”

Oscar Valdez

“I’m excited because it’s been one year since my last fight. I’m coming off a loss, so I’m motivated. It doesn’t matter if you lose. What matters is how you come back. I’m going to come back and make a statement.”

“This is the perfect time for the rematch. This is what I love to do. I love being in the gym. I love training. I love fighting. You’re going to see something different Saturday night.”

“Eddy Reynoso is a great trainer. We always work on a lot of things. One thing that is always clear for me is that he works on the defense.”

“That doesn’t mean we’re not going to be offensive. We’ll always keep that defense ready, so we don’t have any surprises.”

Adam Lopez

“I’m surprised this rematch is happening. Oscar said he’d give me the rematch after our first fight. But it never happened. We went our separate ways. But it’s coming back full circle. I think it’s great that it’s happening on this card. It’s a huge fight. People wanted to see it. I’m excited about it.”

“I’m a different fighter now. He fought me when I was 23 years old with 15 fights. I’m 27 now with 21 fights. I’ve been in there with some of the best since the fight with him. I’ve taken some losses, but I have learned from them. I’ve always taken tough fights.”

“I’m at my best. I’m in the best shape of my life. It’s a different story this time. He will have a long night if he thinks this is a tune-up fight.”

Raymond Muratalla

“I’m just ready to be a champ. This is nothing but the hard work that we’ve been putting in. I can’t wait for Saturday. I’m trying to show people I’m the next 135-pound champion.”

“I didn’t warm up as usual in my last fight. So, I got knocked down {in the first round}. But I got back up, and I got the stoppage.”

“I’m ready. I’m ready for anyone. To be the best, you have to go through these people. I’m just trying to get to the top. I’m going to take care of business this Saturday.”

Jeremiah Nakathila

“I can’t wait for Saturday night to do my thing. I’m excited to be here. We are looking forward to making a statement.”

“The last time I was in Las Vegas, you could see what I displayed against Miguel Berchelt. This Saturday, you will see more than that. I saw that Muratalla wanted to fight me on social media. I saw him mention my name. But I want to say that he can’t handle what he called out.”

Haney vs. Lomachenko will stream live on Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV, the event’s exclusive digital distributor in the United States, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Priced at $59.99 across all distributors, it also will be available via cable and satellite pay-per-view providers.

The PPV undercard features a 10-round junior lightweight co-feature between two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) and Adam “BluNose” Lopez (16-4, 6 KOs) in a rematch of their 2019 battle.

In the PPV opener, rising lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (17-0, 14 KOs) will take on big-punching Namibian contender Jeremia Nakathila (23-2, 19 KOs) in a 10-round clash.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Devin Haney Promotions and DiBella Entertainment, tickets are on sale now at axs.com.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.