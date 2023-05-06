Floyd Mayweather primed for another world champion in Las Vegas

Floyd Mayweather is primed for another world boxing champion as Mayweather Promotions rolls onto the Las Vegas strip.

Money Team member Rolando Romero will become another titleholder in the Floyd Mayweather roll of honor if he can claim the WBA super-lightweight title on May 13.

“The Boxer, Formerly Known as Rolly,” faces Ismael Barroso for the championship taken from Alberto Puello by the WBA.

Puello was ordered to fight Romero as his mandatory challenger until a positive drug test ended those hopes. Puello was subsequently stripped.

Eyebrows were raised when the aging Barroso was drafted in, though. The 40-year-old veteran Venezuelan got to face Romero over the man who knocked him out in 2018.

Botirzhon Akhmedov not only defeated Barroso, but he also ran ex-ruler Puello very close in an encounter last August.

The consensus was that Mayweather should have spoken with the WBA to draft Ahkmedov as the rightful contender for the spot.

Floyd Mayweather champion

However, that didn’t happen. Many now see Barroso as a more straightforward test for Romero to give Floyd that world champion he craves for his stable.

Mayweather heads to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and the Chelsea Ballroom to oversee Romero potentially becoming a significant player in the division.

Ahkmedov was incensed when he heard the news that Puello had tested positive for clomiphene, a performance enhancing drug and that he would be stripped of his title.

The Ukrainian has to be content with a spot on the undercard against Kenneth Sims Jr. instead of headlining for the title. Having lost to someone since punished for drugs, it does seem harsh against Ahkmedov that he misses out.

Romero vs Barroso controvery

The 9-2, 8 KOs fighter released a statement through his team, having lost that controversial scored split decision to Puello.

“We fought for the title last August. I knew something was off in the fight,” said the LA-based southpaw.

He added: “I thought I was winning the fight and hitting him with the harder punches. He was trying to survive.

“But in life, things like this usually catch up to you. I hope justice will be served, and I can fight for the world title again soon.”

On Puello’s misdemeanor, the 32-year-old concluded: “Our fight was the last for both of us. Looking back on it now, I’m very suspicious about what might have happened.

“I’ve fought in hundreds of amateur and professional bouts. I can see when another boxer doesn’t look right.”

A win for Romero and Akhmedov on May 13 could see things put right with a future collision between the two.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.