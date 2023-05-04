Heavyweight wrecking machines 64-0, 61 KOs on collision course

Top Rank has set up semi-finals featuring a Russian heavyweight wrecking machine and the future American top-division superstar.

Arslanbek Makhmudov and Jared Anderson will appear on the same bill on July 1. The winners will meet they come through their respective opponents.

“The Lion” Makhmudov is the current NABA and NABF heavyweight titleholder. He will face undefeated Nigerian boxer Raphael Akpejiori in the semi-finals of the Top Rank gala.

Heavyweight main event

In the second bout and on top billing, Jared Anderson goes against Zhan Kossobutskiy. All four are undefeated, with 64 wins and 61 KOs combined.

This will be a formidable opponent for EOTTM protégé Makhmudov. It will mark his return to the ring after his unequivocal victory over Michael Wallisch in the first round last December.

The man was named “2022 Champion of the Year” by the NABF. He is currently ranked 5th in the world by the WBC and will debut on American soil with this ten-round fight.

He has every intention of making a statement and shaking up boxing’s premier division:

“Fighting for the first time in the United States, the Mecca of boxing, represents a major opportunity for me,” said The Lion. “Not only because it will allow me to showcase my talent on the world stage but also because it brings me one step closer to my dream of becoming a world champion.

“I have dedicated my life to boxing and worked hard. I made every sacrifice to get to this crucial moment in my career.

“I’m ready. I’m ready to fight the best. Now I’m ready to give a memorable show to boxing fans worldwide,” said Makhmudov.

At 6’8″ and 260 pounds, Raphael Akpejiori (15-0, 14 KOs) is just as big as the Russian-born colossus and has a record similar to Makhmudov with a 93% KO ratio.

Of all his opponents, only four managed to survive the first round. Only the veteran Terrell Jamal Woods had the tenacity to stay on his feet for the entire fight.

This is a battle that promises to be very intense.

Semi-finals on July 1

“I’ve been preparing myself physically and mentally,” said Akpejiori. “I can’t wait for the bell to ring to show the world what Raphael Akpejiori is made of!

“I don’t expect this fight to be easy. But I have been preparing for this moment for a long time. I am used to working hard.

“I’m used to adversity, obstacles, and pain. This is just a new chapter. I am more than ready.

“This is an opportunity to represent the African continent globally. I don’t intend to disappoint,” he added.

In the main event, Anderson and Kossobutskiy will face off in a fight scheduled for ten rounds.

The two pugilists promise fireworks as neither wants to say goodbye to their immaculate record.

DeAndre Ware (15-4-2, 9 KOs) will be fighting for the first time since his loss to Christian Mbilli in the 2nd round in September 2022.

Olympian Delante Johnson (8-0, 5 KOs), Dante Benjamin (6-0, 4 KOs), Husam Al Mashhadi (6-0, 5 KOs) as well as Jahi Tucker (10-0, 5 KOs) will also take part in the evening.

The event will be broadcast live on the Punching Grace network in Canada and on ESPN+ in the United States, starting at 10:00 pm Quebec time.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.