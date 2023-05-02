Avoided heavyweight wins twice in hours, neither count on record

Heavyweight Michael Hunter scored two victories in his comeback last week, neither of which will count on his official professional record.

“The Bounty” took to competing in the Team Combat League (TCL) on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center in Connecticut. Hunter had previously had severe trouble finding a fight.

One of the most avoided heavyweight contenders around, Hunter faced Hasim Rahman Jr. and Norman Neely. He beat both without breaking too much of a sweat.

Over the two three-round bouts, Hunter won every round.

Heavyweight bouts

The event promised to be an exhilarating one with an unprecedented three exciting matches on the cards and 54 rounds of boxing. It was duly delivered.

Several teams took part in the action, including the DC Destroyers led by Barry Hunter. Also on the bill was the Las Vegas Hustle, coached by League President Dewey Cooper.

Rahman Jr. not only lost to the new Las Vegas addition, Hunter, but also got defeated by Skylar Lacy. Maybe he should try to revive the YouTuber fight?

In the second match, LA Tengoose, led by 20-0, Argentinian Champion Alejandro Silva [3-4 in TCL] suffered defeat against the Atlanta Attack and its breakout star Khalid Johnson [now 2-2 in TCL].

LA’s always-dangerous Vlad Panin beat Atlanta’s veteran KeAndrae Leatherwood in another contest. Vlad is now 4-2 in TCL.

Results

Two long awaited season debuts of fighters expected to be league stars, Ronald Ellis for LA and Devonte Williams for Atlanta, were pitted against each other. Ellis won both bouts.

Ten Goose’s Iyana “Right Hand Roxy” Verduzco and the Attack’s Mona Ward fought twice. The former won the two rubbers.

Finally, the NYC Attitude battled the Dallas Enforcers in a pivotal matchup with significant playoff implications.

This fight will feature an intriguing matchup at 147 pounds between emerging stars Darrius “Hawk” Jackson of NYC and AJ Graham of Dallas. Graham won the fight.

At heavyweight, Adrian Taylor for Dallas [America’s number one-ranked cruiserweight] fought NYC’s powerhouse Pryce Taylor. It didn’t go the way the Dallas fighter hoped.

