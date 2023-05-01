Jared Anderson to make shock step up versus ‘Heavyweight GGG’

Undefeated heavyweight wrecking ball Jared Anderson is ready to step up in class as Top Rank looks to secure his televised future. In a shock move, his promoter Bob Arum drafted a stunning opponent.

Zhan Kossobutskiy, a Kazakh knockout artist known as “The Heavyweight GGG,” will be in the opposite corner. Top Rank is to be commended for the choice of opponent.

Known as “The Real Big Baby,” Anderson hails from Toledo. He is set for a homecoming event as Anderson plots his route to a title shot.

He boasts an outstanding record of 14-0, with 14 KOs. Anderson will formally announce his upcoming ten-round ESPN-televised main event.

Heavyweight step-up

The announcement will occur at a hometown press conference tomorrow, May 2, at noon ET.

Anderson’s main event debut will occur at Toledo’s 8,000-seat Huntington Center on Saturday, July 1.

Hall of Fame Promoter/Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, and Toledo City Councilwoman Vanice Williams will join Anderson at the press conference.

Anderson has scored six straight knockouts in three rounds or less and is currently ranked seventh by the WBO and 11th by the WBA and WBO. Anderson’s homecoming press conference will stream live on ESPN+ and Top Rank’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter channels.

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Anderson discussed his progress.

“‘I’m just very irresponsible with my actions. I’ve just had some very reckless fights where I don’t control my anger in the first two rounds, and the opponents don’t last.”

Anderson got asked for his opinion on the British duo of Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora. He said: “Throw them in the trash.”

He concluded on a world title run: “I’m going to clarify this because you all ask me this, and it’s pointless.

“I’m not a promoter. I’ve been in this game for a year and a half, two years. I’m 23 years old. I don’t know the game. I don’t know how long it takes.

“That’s what I’m trying to tell people. I put my head down, and I work. That’s it, that’s all.

“I don’t even think about that. But I don’t have time for that. I work on what’s in front of me.”

Anderson vs Kossobutskiy

WBN has profiled his upcoming opponent Kossobutskiy many times in the past. Kossobutskiy has shown no signs of being halted in his progress.

Nineteen wins, eighteen by knockout, and twelve stoppages in the first two rounds tell their own story.

He was penciled in to fight at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Duesseldorf this June. Whether that still goes down will be clarified t the presser on Tuesday.

