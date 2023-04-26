The low-key return of Adrien Broner just got a whole lot weirder

Adrien Broner is returning on June 9, apparently. Don King announced at a press conference over the weekend.

The problem is, there aren’t many who know about it. World Boxing News did not receive a notice of the presser nor information on the planned fight.

Broner hasn’t stated anything on his social media and didn’t even attend the engagement. Don King’s website also hasn’t been updated since he signed the former world champion to a deal.

The word from Pittsburgh’s Bill Hutchinson is that he’s facing Broner. It’s true, as he posted an image of himself at the small media gathering.

Hutchinson is raring to go for Broner’s low-key comeback. He even states he will inflict another loss on the ex-PBC fighter.

Adrien Broner vs Bill Hutchinson

He said: “I will introduce myself to the boxing world and defeat Adrien Broner. You do not want to miss this fight. Miami, we are coming!”

When signing Broner, promoter King assured the sport they would witness a Rocky story with the super lightweight star.

He promised to have Broner in top events on his way to another world title shot. However, facing the unheralded Hutchinson is not an ideal first step.

Although he’s won 20 of his 26 bouts, Hutchinson has faced nobody of note. His two losses came against a 3-0 foe and a debutant. He also has four draws on his record.

What Broner stands to gain from the fight is anyone’s guess.

The silence from both Broner and King on the event even taking place is deafening.

Belts at amateur shows

In his last social media post, things took a weirder turn as Broner was more interested in amateur shows giving out fake versions of the title belts he used to hold.

The Cincinnati native said: “Before I start, I just wanna say congratulations to all my youngsters who won one of those belts. You all deserve the victory.

“My problem is someone is out here painting a false picture and pitching a false narrative. They act like it’s just that simple and easy to win one of those titles.

I’m a four-time world champion in four different weight classes. It hurt me so bad looking at this pic cause I know how hard I’ve trained and what I went through to really win one world title, let alone four in four weight classes.

“But for someone to give them out for an amateur show disrespects the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF.

“That’s just the way I feel. This isn’t right at all. They have amateur belts you can purchase and give to a winner for an amateur championship fight. This isn’t sitting well with me.

“The sport that I put my life on the line for is folding. It’s decapitating and being watered down every day,” he added.

Nonetheless, Broner vs Hutchinson is on. Unfortunately for Adrien Broner, there won’t be any belts on the line.

