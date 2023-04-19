‘I refereed Andrew Golota three times, Tyson Fury is the dirtiest!’

Tyson Fury has had his fair share of criticism over the years. But one of the worst came from the late, respected ref Eddie Cotton.

After Steve Cunningham had words to say about sharing a ring with Fury at Madison Square Garden, Cotton aired his views on Fury.

The interview resurfaced just one month before Cotton passed away. Media shared a short clip of Cotton speaking about Fury three years after the bout had taken place.

In it, Cotton says: “I warned him several times at one point. But in my 24 years as a pro referee, he’s one of the dirtiest fighters I ever had.”

Asked to clarify, the son of former fighter Eddie Cotton Jr. replied: “Straight out!”

On what he said to Fury’s team, the official added: “The cornerman came to me and said that he thought I was favoring Cunningham. Because he said, ‘What’s my problem?’

“We weren’t arguing. It was a little discussion.”

Referee Eddie Cotton on Tyson Fury

Fury had a point deducted in the fifth, which Cotton then explained.

“The point I took away was for numerous violations. An elbow. Headbutting, a shoulder.”

Once again pushed to confirm his quote, Cotton finished by saying:”]The dirtiest] of the fights I had. And I had Andrew Golota three times. Quote that!”

Golota is famously remembered as the top division competitor who liked to give foes intentional low-blows, meaning Cotton’s statement is quite a shocker.

Cotton took charge of the 1996 rematch affair with Riddick Bowe. It ended farcically in round nine.

Fury has faced scrutiny over the first fight with Deontay Wilder, although many of the eyebrow-raising claims can quickly be rubbished.

However, this latest statement will only add further weight to the Wilder corner. It comes as conspiracy theories continue to swirl – even after Wilder met Fury in Saudi Arabia face-to-face.

Steve Cunningham

For Cunningham, his beliefs are there for all to see as the two-time cruiserweight ruler changed his tune on his old friend.

At one point in time, Fury and Cunningham seemed to be pals. Developments over recent years have seen the situation altered significantly.

After a cordial and mutual respect from their fight, Cunningham turned on Fury after his first two fights with Wilder.

‘USS’ stated: “No one still given a logical, reasonable believable explanation for a fighter’s glove to move like this in a fight.

“It’s not a flick jab. It’s a bobbling glove. Until this is explained, I stand my ground.”

Fury has never commented on Cunningham in the mainstream media since then.

As for Cotton, he’ll always be remembered as a legendary third man in the ring.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.