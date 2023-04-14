Joe Joyce faces his own 278lb Juggernaut on Saturday night

Joe Joyce faces a juggernaut of his own on Saturday night after heavyweight opponent Zhilei Zhang weighed in a staggering 278 pounds.

Joyce, known for his nickname of “The Juggernaut,” battles the Chinese phenom in London on his path to a world title shot.

Scaling 256 pounds, Joyce is out-weighed by 22 pounds.

The undefeated British knockout artist and former unified junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer are set to co-headline an action-packed card this Saturday at Copper Box Arena in London.

At 15-0 with 14 KOs, Joyce will defend his WBO interim heavyweight belt in the main event against top division contender and fellow Olympic silver medalist Zhilei Zhang [24-1-1, 19 KOs]

The co-feature will see Mayer [17-1, 5 KOs] making her debut at 135 pounds against former two-time junior welterweight world champion Christina “Medusa” Linardatou [14-2, 6 KOs] in a 10-round battle for the vacant WBC interim lightweight championship.

Undercard fighters include heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma [2-0, 2 KOs] in a scheduled six-rounder against Ukraine’s Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko (9-12-1, 6 KOs).

Also, England’s Sam Noakes [10-0, 10 KOs] in a 12-round lightweight clash against Indian standout Karthik Sathish Kumar [10-0, 4 KOs].

Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang quotes

“I’m a tough man. I started rugby a long time ago. I’ve tried a lot of sports. And I’ve finally found my sport in boxing. And it’s a whole package, all the ingredients that go into making a great champion. That’s what I want to be. And I’m getting close. I have the WBO interim title, but I don’t know how close I am to the world title.”

“All the others seem to be running scared or doing their own thing. I want the fights to happen. I get how things work with the governing bodies.

“And I can only fight who is put in front of me. So, why not fight a good fight and give everyone an entertaining fight against Zhilei Zhang?”

“I respect Zhang’s power, and I won’t be going in there recklessly. He’s a southpaw, too. That’s more of a tricky style than what I’m used to.

“The last southpaw I fought was Lenroy Thomas in my fourth fight for the Commonwealth title.

“In history, that was quick. I’ve only had 15 fights with 14 knockouts. I’m in for proper fights and will give everyone value for their money.”

⚔️ 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐘 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐖𝐀𝐑 ⚔️@JoeJoyceBoxing and Zhilei Zhang are locked in ahead of their heavyweight battle, which could reap huge rewards for the victor 😤 Watch the weigh-in 👉 https://t.co/0jxhBCwlkp#JoyceZhang | Tomorrow | Live on @btsport pic.twitter.com/Tfl0LmWf3B — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) April 14, 2023

Zhilei Zhang

“We accepted this fight with no questions. For me, I’m here for a reason. I’m here to become the strongest and the best. And I know that to be the best, you have to beat the best.

“The translation of ‘The Juggernaut’ in Chinese is Red Tank. That’s what people call him. He has a tough chin. He has great stamina. But I’m the ‘Big Bang.'”

“From the first round of their fight, Joseph Parker fought scared. He fought to go backward and run around the ring. So, when it comes to direct body contact, no one has hit Joe Joyce with solid punches. But, I will land my shots.”

Mayer vs Linardartou

Mikaela Mayer

“I like fighting in the U.K. I like the fans here. The energy they bring to the arena is always great. They’re a lot of fun. I feel like I did a lot of work on my last outing here regarding media. It was a huge fight, and the Queen had passed, so we had to come out several times to promote the fight. And I just wanted to continue that moment and come out here and perform in front of some great fans.”

“I am coming off a loss. Yet I feel like I’m the greatest I’ve ever been. Skill-wise, I have taken another step forward. But simultaneously, it’s almost like I’m taking action back. I didn’t want that to be the case. I didn’t want to step back regarding my competition or my next move in the sport.

“So I told my team that I wanted a top competitor. I wanted someone to be challenged and motivated to get me back in position for a world title.

“That’s Christina Linardatou. She is accomplished. She’s top-ranked. And I wanted to put on a good fight for the fans against a worthy opponent, and she is a worthy opponent.”

“Christina has a very aggressive, come-forward style. So, I’m the taller and leaner boxer so you will see me boxing and moving. But I also have to demand some respect and sit on my shots. There will be moments when we’ll be close and have to let my hands go. So, I know it will be a fascinating, action-packed fight.”

Christina Linardartou

“I feel great. I’m so happy to be coming back. I had already done a fight after giving birth, but this was the first big fight. I’m very excited that it’s against Mikaela, a tough fighter.”

“I have been keeping an eye on her for years now. I keep an eye on all my possible opponents. But I watch all the women I could fight, from 130 to 140.”

“I wasn’t nervous [at the Grand Arrivals]. I thought she was trying to find the nervousness in me. But I’m calm. I feel better than at any other previous time because of the processes. It wasn’t easy to get into the condition I once was in. The process makes you stronger, not nervous.”

“Advantages? We are both strong. We are both fast. I don’t know what exactly to tell you about advantages. But I only know that I feel very strong and very fast. I think I’m faster. My defense is good. That’s my favorite. My defense.”

Saturday, April 15 – ESPN+ (3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT)

Joe Joyce vs. Zhang Zhilei, 12 rounds, Joyce’s WBO Interim Heavyweight Title

Mikaela Mayer vs. Christina Linardatou, ten rounds, Vacant WBC Interim Lightweight Title

Moses Itauma vs. Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko, six rounds, Heavyweight

Sam Noakes vs. Karthik Sathish Kumar, 12 games, Lightweight

Promoted by Queensberry Promotions, Joyce-Zhang, Mayer-Linardatou, and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ beginning at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.