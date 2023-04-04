Vitor Belfort misses out on Roy Jones Jr as boxing legend loses

Vitor Belfort missed out on a fight with Roy Jones Jr. after the boxing legend suffered a loss on the same card he competed on last weekend.

In the co-main event of “Gamebred Boxing 4,’, the former UFC and Cage Rage world light heavyweight champion, known as “The Phenom,” made his second professional boxing appearance.

He’s now 2-0 after knocking out Evander Holyfield in his first bout. In contrast, 54-year-old Jones lost on points to Anthony Pettis.

Vitor Belfort wanted Roy Jones Jr. to win

Belfort had no such trouble. He fought in a six-round heavyweight battle against debuting fellow Brazilian and former Strikeforce middleweight champion Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (0-1, 0 KOs).

Souza holds an MMA victory over Belfort. However, Belfort jumped to an early lead in their boxing contest, knocking Souza down twice in the third frame.

Belfort tried to finish Souza early, but Souza survived and made it to the bell.

Souza had intense fourth and fifth rounds, showing the heart of a former champion. Belfort rocked Souza again in the final stanza.

Although Souza survived until the final bell, Belfort pulled away with the unanimous decision [57-55 and 58-54 twice] victory.

After the fight, Belfort revealed he planned to face Jones next.

“I wanted to do six [rounds] because every time I win so quick, it’s hard to get an opponent,” Belfort said at the post-fight press conference.

“I was supposed to fight Roy Jones Jr. in this main event. Not Pettis. Was supposed to be legendary guys, but they put Pettis.

“I have an offer for Gamebred; let’s come to Florida. I was hoping that Roy would win, but Pettis won. Let’s make this fight in Florida, me and Pettis.

Further results from Gamebred Boxing 4

In a highly spirited and competitive six-round featherweight bout, Pearl Gonzalez and Gina Mazany squared off in the center of the ring.

Mazany cut Gonzalez over her right eye near the end of round one. Gonzalez was able to weather the cut.

In a rock ’em sock ’em back-and-forth contest that saw both women land big shots, Mazany emerged victorious by majority decision [57-57, 59-55, and 58-56].

The second bout on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card featured heavyweights Dillon Cleckler and Joshua Burns going toe-to-toe.

Cleckler defeated Burns by technical knockout. Cleckler caught Burns with a right hand that dropped burns early in the first round.

Burns made it to his feet to continue. But Cleckler swarmed Burns and quickly landed several more flush right hands. He sent Burns to the canvas for a second and final time.

Referee Benjy Esteves Jr. called a stop to the action 1:20 into round one of their scheduled six-round fight.

In the pay-per-view opener, Bi Nguyen defeated Andy Nguyen by unanimous decision. All three judges scored their four-round bantamweight contest 39-37.

