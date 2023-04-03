Juan Manuel Marquez ‘misses boxing’ as Manny Pacquiao returns

Boxing legend Juan Manuel Marquez says he misses boxing as career rival Manny Pacquiao plans a comeback to the sport at 44.

Marquez says he’s relishing his promoter role with ProBoxing TV, though, and evidently won’t be returning to the ring himself.

Juan Manuel Marquez vs Manny Pacquiao rivalry

Pacquaio confirmed his desire to fight again, with rumors immediately springing that Marquez could be a target – at least for an exhibition.

However, “Pac-Man” is planning a professional contest, even with a world title in mind, leaving “JMM” to focus on his new role.

“Dinamita” is a hero in his homeland and across the sport worldwide. But it has been nine years since Márquez last stepped inside the ring to face the best of the best during his twenty-year career.

Life has certainly changed considerably for the former four-weight world champion, who now plays his trade in his native Mexico, handling match-ups.

Marquez heads back to Mexico City this Wednesday, April 5. Welterweights Carlos Sanchez Valdez (23-1, 19 KOs) and Alexander Duran (21-0, 7 KOs) lead the headline act.

ProBox TV role

Discussing his next project, Marquez is looking forward to another show.

“It is another great show on ProBox TV. I am very excited about the main event,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing who comes out on top. I can’t split them.

“It is good fighters in great fights. I love and am trying to bring that to fight fans in Mexico.”

Furthermore, Marquez has been dabbling in promotion for many years. Since the ProBox TV collaboration, Marquez has been touring his beloved nation every month over the past year.

“ProBox TV and I have the same view on boxing.” Marquez continued. “We want good fighters in great fights. It’s a straightforward philosophy.

“They love Mexican boxing, and so do I, so it is a good relationship. Everyone involved is pulling in the same direction.

“When we first sat down with Gary Jonas and the team at ProBox TV, we decided our goal is to bring great fights to Mexico – consistently.

“Consistency is critical to all our plans, and ProBox TV gives us the platform to do that.

“I want to bring big fights to Mexico, but we must do everything right. I have big plans for Mexico.

No plans to fight again

In addition, Marquez opened up on how the transitional process from fighter to the promoter was treating him.

“It has been fun. I like being a part of boxing. But I miss boxing, so to be a promoter is good. I want to help the future great Mexican fighters.

“Mexico is my home. It means a great deal to me. I love bringing boxing to the people I love in Mexico.”

