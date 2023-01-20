Oscar Alvarez features on Jan 25 ProBox TV card

Mexican sensation Oscar Alvarez is all set for his US debut, as he features on the January 25 edition of ProBox TV”s Future Stars Series in the co-main event slot, where he takes on Nicholas Polanco of the Dominican Republic.

Polanco, who is coming off a hard-fought loss to the highly rated Albert Bell and Alvarez opened up on the challenge of the skilled Dominican.

The native of Sonora, Mexico stated, “I’m very excited to be boxing on ProBox TV, and thank you to my team, and ProBox TV for putting this together so I can showcase my skills on a platform that you can watch free and frictionless all over the world. It’s a great platform to be on for a fighter that is growing so I am very grateful for this opportunity.

“Polanco is a solid fighter, he has a good record and comes to fight. He has never been stopped and has won regional titles, so he is coming to win, and that’s what I wanted. I wanted a fighter who is coming to win and has ambitions of being a champion. So this opponent excites me.”

Alvarez is a unique talent, having had several hundred amateur contests, and stands 6ft 3in tall despite campaigning in the super featherweight division. At only 19 years old, the future appears to be a bright one for Alvarez, who ironically bares the names of two Mexican greats.

Alvarez discussed his amateur career and hopes in the professional ranks.

The towering Mexican said, “I’m very excited to continue my pro career on ProBox TV because I want everybody around the world to see my skills. I’ve enjoyed being a professional so far and think that it suits my style more than the amateurs.

“I won national titles in Mexico as an amateur and boxed internationally for Mexico, so I had a lot of experience in the amateurs, which is helping me move quickly as a professional. I think I can be a multi-weight world champion and a champion for the people of Mexico, that is my goal as a professional boxer.”