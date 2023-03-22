Top Rank’s man mountain heavyweight aims to stay undefeated

Antonio Mireles makes another step towards the big time this weekend when the man mountain returns to action in California.

The big punching Top Rank star, nicknamed “El Gigante,” is ready for prime time. The only thing stopping that is the inevitable progress and learning stages of getting him there.

On Saturday night, a seventh rung on the ladder comes as the six-foot-nine-inch, 270-pound heavyweight southpaw returns in a six-round clash against Patrick Mailata.

Heavyweight star returns

At 6-0, with six KOs), the Mexican-American prospect from Des Moines, Iowa, is tipped for a massive future.

As an amateur, he won several national tournaments and signed with Top Rank in September 2021.

Mireles made his pro debut the following month on the undercard of the Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez main event in San Diego.

Under the tutelage of Robert Garcia, he has maintained a hundred percent knockout ratio. Gigante is coming off a first-round knockout against Eric Perry last November.

Mireles will feature at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, as his clash with Mailata opens the televised world-class tripleheader presented by Bob Arum.

The Top Rank Chairman is confident Mireles will eventually mix it with the big boys.

“Antonio is a big young man with a personality to match. He has all the makings of a heavyweight superstar.

“I have no doubt he’ll develop into a formidable fighter.”

Big future for Antonio Mireles

Manager David McWater has already predicted big things for the tall heavyweight star.

“I am as excited about signing Antonio as anyone I’ve ever signed,” said McWater.

“I think he can be heavyweight champion of the world someday. The opportunity to be a massive star of the future.”

Opponent Mailata (6-1, 3 KOs) is a Samoan-born prospect. He had a decorated amateur career representing New Zealand. The man from down under has won two straight since a majority decision loss to Kingsley Ibeh.

The event is headlined by the super lightweight showdown between Jose Ramirez and Richard “RC” Commey. In the co-main event, a minimumweight title unification bout between WBA champion Seniesa Estrada and WBC queen Tina Rupprecht backs up Ramirez vs Commey.

All three contests, Ramirez vs Commey, Estrada vs Rupprecht, and Mireles vs Mailata will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

The show begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and is promoted by Top Rank – in association with DiBella Entertainment.

Tickets starting at $29 are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com.

