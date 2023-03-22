Jarrell Miller aims to break AJ’s face, ‘Andy Ruiz Jr took advantage’

Jarrell Miller stated his push on Anthony Joshua in the build-up to their 2019 failed fight was why Andy Ruiz Jr. won the world heavyweight title.

The controversial American heavyweight states his comeback push is geared towards reigniting the AJ bout that fell apart due to failed drug tests.

Miller wants another chance after Joshua handpicked Ruiz to replace him following a suspension for steroids. After spending three years in the wilderness, Miller is back with a few wins under his belt.

“The Big Baby” has since made Joshua his priority.

Jarrell Miller vs Anthony Joshua

“My main thing right now is I want to punch Anthony Joshua in the face. That fight needs to happen still,” said Miller.

“I hope he beats Jermaine [Franklin on April 1 in London]. Hopefully, we can get it on after this fight.”

He added: “I want to retire him. I want to break his will, heart, brain, and eye socket. And I still want to break his nose.

“That would definitely be the fight I want. But, if not, Daniel Dubois and his team have expressed interest in fighting.

“I would definitely fight him right after this for the WBA Regular title. Those are the only two fights I really care about, Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua.”

The 34-year-old believes his actions at a press conference in New York began the demise of Joshua. Miller sees his aggressiveness towards the Briton as the straw that broke the camel’s back.

AJ’s BS story

“I’m good at reading people. I said that Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing did a great job of marketing him. They were selling him this whole BS story of who he was.

“But I can read people. I knew he was full of s***. After I pushed him [at the press conference], he was never the same.

“Andy [Ruiz Jr.] took advantage of that, and he did what he did [knocked Joshua out at Madison Square Garden]. Now it’s my turn to get what I’ve lost.”

On his future, Miller concluded: “I am destined to be heavyweight champ of the world, hands down. Period.

“I just have to stay focused, stay relaxed, and be my rambunctious, loud, dynamic self. I got to be me.”

Continuing his rise up the WBA rankings, Miler defeated Lucas Browne in six brutal rounds last weekend in Dubai. He should make the top five in the April ratings list.

If regular belt holder Dubois doesn’t face Usyk next, Miller could get the call.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.