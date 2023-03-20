Stadium filler Anthony Joshua fails to sell out arena with days left

Anthony Joshua used to sell out Wembley Stadium and Cardiff’s Principality Stadium regularly. However, the former world heavyweight champion is struggling to hit capacity in an arena these days.

AJ announced his return from two straight defeats against American Jermaine Franklin, giving UK fans a chance to once against see him close up.

Joshua heads back to the 20,000 O2 Arena for the first time in seven years. In 2016 when facing Dominic Breazeale, another US competitor, the Londoner sold out the same arena in just 30 minutes.

Anthony Joshua fight is not sold out

But things haven’t exactly gone to plan this time around. The man who used to have tickets flying out of the door in minutes still has some left to purchase with only eleven days remaining.

Prices for the show have also reportedly been slashed more than once.

“I’m looking forward to stepping back into the ring on April 1 at The O2 in London,” said Joshua about the fight. “Mentally and physically, I feel ready. I want to put on a show and impress my [new] coach, who has high standards.

“Franklin has a good style and a great attitude, which he has shown in recent fights. This will be my first fight broadcast on DAZN in the UK. It will be globally available on the [DAZN] platform.

“I want to thank DAZN for supporting both myself and the sport of boxing as a whole. I would also like to thank the 258 and Matchroom Boxing team.”

Franklin stated his belief that Joshua is a spent force in the division.

“I’m ready to show the world why it’s time for me to take my place at the top of the heavyweight division.

“Joshua had his time. It’s my time to shock the world! This fight isn’t going to the judge’s card.

“I will have won number 22 come April 1. That ain’t no April Fool’s joke.”

‘Eagerly anticipated’

Promoter Eddie Hearn, ever the salesman, had called the event the “most eagerly anticipated fight of Anthony Joshua’s career.”

That certainly hasn’t been replicated by the public’s urgency to see the 2012 Olympic gold medalist.

Despite the lack of a sellout, manager Freddie Cunningham promised those who attended wouldn’t be disappointed.

“This is the start of a hugely important phase for ‘AJ.’ – It is exciting to be kicking it off exclusively on DAZN and at The O2 in London, where he has had many memorable nights.”

