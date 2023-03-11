‘Forrest Gump’ Jake Paul accused of staging Floyd Mayweather run

Jake Paul has been accused of staging a humiliation at the hands of Floyd Mayweather in a bid to land an exhibition with the boxing legend.

Fans took to social media to mock Paul as “Forrest Gump” after the YouTuber was filmed bailing from a potential confrontation with Mayweather.

Both men attended the Miami-Dade Arena as Miami Heat went down to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mayweather met Paul outside with his entourage, and Paul looked visibly scared by the situation.

Security did try to surround Paul to assure him of his safety. However, he just took off and must have felt like running was the best policy.

Even when Paul looked truthfully afraid, some still believe it was all part of a ploy to face Mayweather in another meaningless exhibition eventually.

Floyd Mayweather confronts Jake Paul

Even the cameraman, reportedly with Mayweather, films the incident adding to the build-up.

“What happened? You’re not talking anymore since your loss? What happened since your loss,” he asked Paul. “Yo, are we going to bust him up, guys?

“Let’s bust him up. Where are you running, Jake? Where are you going since your fight?”

Mayweather then asked the person capturing the video to stop, possibly making things even scarier for Jake Paul.

The cameraman then comments as Paul sprints away to save himself. “Oh he’s running! He’s running! Jake, what’s good, bro?”

Back in the safe confines of his home, Paul then responded to the incident by offering Mayweather a fight.

“Floyd, if you want to fight one-on-one, we can do that. But don’t try to hop out of three cars with twenty-five dudes deep trying to jump me while I’m trying to enjoy my Wednesday night.”

Double the guys

Discussing what happened, Paul added that now it was double the number of guys after recalling his first encounter with Mayweather when he stole his hat.

“I’m at the Miami Heat game, and Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere. Out of some like side alley, I was waiting for me outside of the stadium.

“They’re like, ‘What’s up? What’s all that talk now!’ “I’m like, first of all, what did I say to you, Floyd? I just took your hat. You’re still mad about it?

“Come on, bro. Then fifty dudes literally start surrounding me, trying to jump me. I’m out of that.

“Floyd, you want to run it one-on-one, no problem. But I’m not dumb. I’m tough. I don’t need to prove my toughness.

“I’m not going to sit there and try to fight fifty dudes. You’re mad because I took your hat. Are you serious? Get over it, bro. Move on.”

Furthermore, don’t be surprised to see Mayweather vs Paul in the coming months.

