World champion boxer Billy Dib announces he’s clear of cancer

Former world champion Billy Dib has announced he’s in remission after being diagnosed with cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

The 37-year-old, who had 54 fights winning 48, held the IBF featherweight title from 2011 to 2012. He also fought Amir Khan in Saudi Arabia.

Last year, he got the horrific news that everybody dreads. The big C came into his life for an unanticipated battle.

Dib, documenting it all on social media, was determined to fight back. And boy, did he. Months later, he’s been given the all-clear.

He told his fans: “I received the most wonderful news today. My scan came back clear of cancer.

“I am so grateful, blessed, happy, and relieved. Thank you, God, my health team, my family, and all of you.

“Thanks for your prayers, encouragement, and support in helping me get here,” he added.

Earlier in the week, Dib had stated: “Whatever Allah has decreed will be. Thank you all for your ongoing support. God willing, tomorrow will be a beautiful day.”

For the Dib family and his supporters, it indeed was.

Billy Dib is cancer free

Just last week, Dib appeared on an interview series to discuss his crippling struggle with treatment and determination to win the fight.

“This is an invisible opponent that I can’t see,” Dib told A Current Affair reporter Dimity Clancey. “I’ve come to terms with the fact that I might not be here.

“I’m determined to beat this invisible opponent because I’m determined to walk my son to school in a couple of years.

“I just pray that God gives me a little bit more time. That’s all I ask for,” Dib said.

On the program, his wife Berry described when she first heard about her husband’s illness.

“[The doctor] goes, ‘your husband actually has cancer called non-Hodgkin’s, Burkitt lymphoma cancer. It’s fast-growing cancer, and it’s attacking his lymph as we speak’,” she revealed.

After several months, Dib has proven what a fighter he is by fending off an invisible killer threatening to break up his young family and smiling the whole way through it.

Hopefully, he can now enjoy a long life and remain as fit and healthy as possible for the foreseeable future.

WBN wishes Billy Dib all the best.

