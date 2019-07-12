Amir Khan closes in on historic Jeddah headliner vs Billy Dib

RINGSIDE

Two Time World Champion Amir Khan is set to make history tonight when he becomes the first Muslim boxer to headline a boxing event in Saudi Arabia.

British-Pakistani Khan faces Australian Two-Time World Champion Billy Dib at the King Abdullah Sport City stadium in Jeddah with the WBC International Welterweight title on the line, exclusively live in the UK on Channel 5 starting at 8pm on 5Spike.

Ahead of the ‘Red Sea Fight Night’ extravaganza held during Jeddah Seasons, Khan wore the traditional Saudi male attire called the Thobe as he went for a walk by the Red Sea coast.

A victory over Dib may lead to a potential mega showdown with superstar Manny Pacquiao, who takes on rival Keith Thurman next week in Las Vegas, that could take place later this year back in Saudi Arabia.

The Bolton star has previously visited Saudi Arabia to do his Umrah, the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca, but has always dreamed of one day fighting in the The Kingdom and popularising boxing as a sport to spectate and participate in.

Khan said, “I’m here in Saudi Arabia to make a major statement. Fighting in Jeddah is as big and important as any of the big fights I’ve had in my career. This is about breaking new frontiers and new territory and I’m really excited about the potential and future here. Being the first Muslim boxer to headline a show here is great honour and tonight is a massive opportunity to showcase Saudi Arabia as a big boxing destination and I believe in a short time it will be become just as attractive as any of the big fight cities. It’s important to put on a great fight against Dib tonight and come away with the win and the title to line up another big fight out here.”