What’s next for Floyd Mayweather? – It’s not Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather will not face Manny Pacquiao again after his latest exhibition failed to sell out in the United Kingdom.

Mayweather labored to an eight-round no-contest inside a considerably less-than-full O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

However, before entering the ring against ‘Geordie Shore’ TV contestant, Mayweather ruled out another installment with the ‘Pac-Man.’

He told UK Boxing: “We had a chance to do it when it really counted, for all the marbles. I was able to go out there and generate crazy numbers.

Floyd Mayweather rules out Manny Pacquiao

“We had a chance to do it. You know what the result was [Floyd Mayweather won on points].”

“My focus is Saturday – that’s why I’m here, to entertain people and the United Kingdom—blood, sweat, and tears.

“I’ll tell Manny Pacquiao to be the best you can be at whatever you do.”

Asked why he continues to come back time and against, even at age 46, Mayweather added: “These exhibitions keep me motivated to say in shape.

“I go to the boxing gym regularly and help young fighters, to give them pointers.

“I help put them in the position to be the next Floyd Mayweather, the next Manny Pacquiao. I’m looking for up-and-coming talent and pushing them to be great.

“If I was taking brutal punishment, I couldn’t do it anymore. My career was great because of my defense.

“My faculties were important to me. I retired from the sport, and I didn’t let the sport retire me.”

Pacquiao is retired too

Only the five-weight world champion knows whether that’s a direct appraisal of Pacquiao, with Mayweather stating he didn’t want to get hurt.

Regarding Pacquiao, the Filipino superstar is in Mayweather territory, having retired in 2021.

For three or four years after stepping away, younger fighters called out Mayweather. The same thing is happening to Pacquiao.

The only difference is that most are coming, ironically, from the UK. Welterweights, even retired ones, are asking for a fight against the legend.

Pacquiao has made no confirmation that he would consider competing professionally again. If it did happen, he’d want a title on the line or someone more significant to his career.

In July 2019, the former Congressman became the old 147-pound champion ever as World Boxing News watched from ringside. If he were to have another fight, it would surely be to break that record.

So the message to anyone wanting to call out Pacquiao to further his career is simple. Win a world title first.

