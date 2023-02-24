Astonishing twist throws Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr into chaos

Former champion Deontay Wilder and unified ruler Andy Ruiz Jr. facing off for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title, got thrown into chaos this week.

World Boxing News reported Thursday that Wilder vs Ruiz had ‘moved closer’ due to the latter turning his back on a shot at the interim IBF heavyweight title.

Ruiz negated the chance to face Filipn Hrgovic for the strap at a stipulated purse bid. Hrgovic must now look at the next in line, Anthony Joshua.

However, the move by the Mexican was supposed to be a clear signal that Ruiz was moving forward only with the Wilder eliminator.

But later that day, Andy Ruiz Sr. claimed his son was now a free agent after severing ties with Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions.

“The Destroyer” had one fight left of his deal. This was agreed to be the Wilder fight after Haymon lobbied the WBC for a mini-tournament.

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. doubts

Both Wilder and Ruiz won their respective semi-finals. But since then, Wilder is the one that seems to be consistently stalling.

“The Bronze Bomber” has talked about fighting UFC champion Francis Ngannou instead – something Haymon didn’t plan on happening.

“Whether we do all boxing, all MMA, or boxing and MMA, I’m down for the smoke on all three,” said Wilder to 78 Sports TV on Ngannou.

Wilder said he was a free agent when discussing his contract with Haymon before Ruiz’s father did likewise. Even though he’s got no commitments to PBC, Wilder promised to fight on the platform.

“I have no problem with PBC. We’re still thriving. We’re strong. I think PBC still has some of the best fighters out there. I don’t have anything against PBC.

“We’re still working together as far as I know. Me and Al Haymon. We still communicate. There isn’t any bad blood against none of us.

“I’m still part of PBC, still looking to do fights on PBC.”

Ruiz severing ties with Haymon

Ruiz reportedly walking away is a blow to the fight. However, it may not be the end entirely.

The pair could still agree to the fight under another banner as the WBC still orders it. They could seek a deal with Top Rank, Matchroom, or Golden Boy.

And it could simply come down to who is offering the most money. It’s either that or Wilder vs Ruiz is entirely dead in the water.

Haymon had put May 6 at the MGM Grand on hold for the fight. That was until Canelo confirmed an event in Jalisco, Mexico, on the same weekend.

This put a spanner in the works that have seen an astonishing turn of events play out. It’s on a knife edge as to where Wilder vs Ruiz can be saved from here on in.

The smart money would be on the pair going their separate ways despite years of planning by Haymon and PBC.

Outside of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, Wilder vs Ruiz was the most significant heavyweight US Pay Per View on offer.

Can it be salvaged?

