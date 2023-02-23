New WBC Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury title dubbed the ‘diarrhea belt’

World Boxing Council chiefs revealed a new title belt for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury which was immediately given an unfortunate nickname.

As WBC title makers proudly announced the ‘Diriyah Belt’ for the Saudi Arabia contest between a YouTuber and novice pro, fans moved quickly to give it their own name.

The crafted strap that either Paul or Fury will take home after this Sunday’s Pay Per View is now known as the ‘Diarrhea Belt’ by several members of the boxing public.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury WBC title belt

Despite the WBC’s best efforts, and those of Fury’s promoter Frank Warren and US promotional outfit Top Rank, most of the sport is disinterested in the match-up.

It’s a fight solely for the YouTube generation that doesn’t mind forking out their cash for a substandard product.

Earlier this week, the WBC attempted to spice up the encounter by adding the bonus of a world ranking. That shocking undertaking now goes hand in hand with the ‘diarrhea belt’ – as it’s now christened.

The American YouTuber Jake Paul will return to the ring to face Englishman Tommy Fury in a match that will headline a card this Sunday, February 26, at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

The fight will be broadcast on ESPN PPV [and BT Sport Box Office in the UK].

The social media star and the brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will fight to be ranked in the WBC ratings.

Fury will enter this fight with an 8-0 record, with four knockouts. He comes from defeating Daniel Bocianski in April of last year. Paul comes into this fight with six wins and four knockouts.

Frank Warren

In addition, Warren aired his views on the clash too. However, he got it badly wrong with his assumption that “even the most hardened boxing fan is a little bit intrigued” by Paul vs Fury.

Maybe to how the result goes, yes. With most hoping Fury sends wannabe boxer Paul out of the sport for good.

Continuing an attempt to build the fight to his UK audience, Warren added: “The talking, taunting, and ranting will soon stop.

“We will see for ourselves whether these two modern-day superstars of cyberspace can actually fight.

“It is down to the nitty-gritty and reality time for both of these young men. Let’s be honest here that both have plenty of less brutal ways of making a living available to them.

“They both want to prove they are the genuine article when it comes to boxing.

“Tommy has the background, the family pedigree, and some experience as an amateur. He has grown up steeped in the sport and views Jake as an imposter who he can’t possibly lose to.

“However, his professional experience is limited. Due to his romantic exploits on Love Island, he has been drawn into the showbiz sector.

“He is currently attempting to establish a foothold in the sport.”

Fury staying in celebrity boxing

Warren then stated that Fury could remain in the celebrity aspect of boxing after the Paul event.

“If Tommy overcomes Jake, you can bet your bottom dollar that he is more likely to be called out by the likes of KSI than the Southern Area champion.

“That is the way it is in this new world of celebrity fisticuffs. I, for one, don’t begrudge Tommy the life-changing financial rewards this brings for himself and his young family.

“This fight won’t be for everyone. But I suspect the build-up will be pure theatre with a hint of panto thrown in for good measure.

“It is a fun fight. At the very least, it has got even the most hardened boxing fan a little bit intrigued.”

Clutching at straws a little there, Frank.

Furthermore, follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, and Twitter.