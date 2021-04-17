Deontay Wilder airs surprising views on exhibitions and celebrity boxing

Stephanie Trapp

Deontay Wilder gave his opinion on the new trend of celebrity boxing, past legends, and YouTuber exhibitions ahead of his return to the sport.

“The Bronze Bomber” was in fine form in an in-depth interview where he discussed his beginnings in boxing and family life.

Wilder, who lost his WBC heavyweight title last year to Tyson Fury, was asked whether he believes these events are doing more harm than good.

Surprisingly, the “Alabama Slammer” wasn’t opposed to the continued fad.

“It ain’t because of the sport. I mean, I love the sport even though the risk comes with it. I loved this sport to death,” Wilder told the We Might Need Counseling Podcast.

“If anyone has an interest or a creative idea to come in and want to shine a light on it in any way, I’m all for it, especially if they are making money for them.

“I mean, if it makes money, it makes sense. If people want to watch it and enjoy boxing, you have probably gained boxing fans because these different guys whole try to come and do things.”

DEONTAY WILDER on CELEBRITY BEEF

He continued with some advice on social media spats in the public eye by adding: “I wish a lot of different celebrities when they are beefing should get up on something.

“When you are in that ring, and you air out that negativity against that person.

“They should all get together and have a big boxing match. It would be huge and have it out, man. Release that energy no matter what happens.

“Win, lose or draw, you released it, and you go about your lives. Don’t make a song about it. There are so many things we can do with boxing that can make the world a better place.

“People like to see certain people in the ring. They are like, “I’d love to watch that now.” So it’s only sharing love. That’s how I see it.

“I don’t think it makes a mockery of the sport. I think it enlightens it and enhances it. It just dresses it up a little bit.

“People are using their creative mindset to use the sport to make a living, I guess.”

An official announcement on Wilder’s comeback to boxing, which he also confirmed in the chat, is due in the coming weeks.