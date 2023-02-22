‘People are not being realistic on Jake Paul, rank his boxing ability!’

YouTuber Jake Paul being ranked by the World Boxing Council will see the wannabe boxer get embarrassed if he faces a ranked fighter.

That’s the view of former professional and trainer Gary Logan.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Logan echoed sentiments shared by a considerable portion of the boxing fraternity who see WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman’s decision as dumbfounding.

World Boxing News has contacted Sulaiman directly to ask him to reconsider the move, which will see the ex-Disney child actor rated at cruiserweight if he defeats Tommy Fury.

Despite facing only one bonafide pro fighter, Paul would enter the Top 40 with a win over novice Fury. This is an unreal turn of events considering Fury hasn’t defeated anyone of note himself.

The clash is an influencer versus a reality TV star in anything other than the pro licenses handed out.

Logan, like WBN, is lost as to how this scenario came about. The only reason is the number of followers, not boxing ability.

Jake Paul’s ranking is a shambles

“Nothing about it makes any sense to me,” Logan told Sky Sports. “How does he get a world ranking when he’s not boxed anyone near a world ranking as a cruiserweight?

“Tommy Fury is not a cruiserweight. What does that say to other fighters?”

Furthermore, and continuing in the same vein as WBN in several articles in the build-up to a Saudi Arabia Pay Per View targeted at maximizing revenue from followers, Logan aimed the WBC.

“It doesn’t matter who you fight. If we choose to, we will rank you. You don’t have to justify it. You don’t have to fight anybody decent as long as you carry enough YouTube clout, which is what they’re saying.

“It’s just a joke. It shows you the power of YouTube, which is a very, very scary thing. Because people are just not being realistic about these fighters.

“I’ve got no doubt that Jake Paul prepares well for his contests and trains hard. But he’s not been in there against anybody who we can say is a modicum of a true professional boxer. He literally hasn’t boxed a professional boxer – no amateur background.

“The writing’s on the wall at some point as to how much he’s going to get embarrassed when he does fight someone half-decent. Not even half-decent.

“A shambles. I’m so disheartened by it. I think it just flies in the face of what has gone on in the past.

“I know times change, but your ability level should always be judged. I’ve heard about being maneuvered into a world ranking – but this takes the biscuit.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.