Another young, British heavyweight knockout force rises

The United Kingdom is lauding another heavyweight force on the production line following a knockout triumph in London.

David Adeleye became the new WBO European heavyweight champion following a resounding stoppage victory over Dymtro Bezus.

The victory took place at York Hall on Friday night. Also on the bill, Mark Chamberlain and Henry Turner retained their IBF and WBC belts, respectively.

The explosive Adeleye set about the Ukrainian from the first bell. Previously unbeaten in ten like the Briton, Bezus got floored with a big left in the opening round.

He also found himself rocked by an uppercut just before the bell.

A British heavyweight force

Bezus rallied in the second, but his revival proved short-lived as a howitzer of a chopping left hook ended his night.

Referee Bob Williams called an end to proceedings after 1.48 of the round. A bouncing York Hall acknowledged a new champion.

Adding to Frank Bruno, Lennox Lewis, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and a host of others, British boxing fans can again get excited about heavyweight bombs being thrown on top bills.

In the co-feature, Mark Chamberlain defeated a demanding customer in Vairo Lenti. The Italian challenger had not previously suffered defeat via stoppage.

However, Lenti’s jaw was buckled in the fifth round by a hellacious left hook delivered. 24-year-old Chamberlain moves to 12-0.

Henry Turner celebrated reaching double figures as a professional with a third stoppage victory over the Spaniard Zeus de Armas.

The 22-year-old skilled operator put his man down in the third round with a looping left. Again in the fourth, courtesy of a right hook to the body.

Turner’s attack on the body was to prove decisive. In round seven, referee Mark Lyson had seen enough when de Armas was again put to the canvas.

Time was called with 1.20 of the round completed.

Early action

In the non-title fights, Chris Bourke returned in the groove after his unsuccessful tilt at the British super bantamweight title last year. He dropped down to bantamweight and returned against the dangerous Darwin Martinez.

The record of Martinez is deceptive. While he has taken ten losses, six of his seven wins have come via KO.

Despite Bourke getting rocked with a big right in the first, the Streatham man regrouped impressively to win in round three.

Prospect Royston Barney-Smith won his fifth professional fight against Lesther Lara. While at cruiserweight, Aloys Jr continued to shine and did short work of the Czech Jiri Krejci.

Super welterweight Carl Fail enjoyed a shutout victory over Serge Ambomo. Plus, 8-0 super bantamweight Adan Mohamed did likewise against Francisco Rodriguez.

