Gervonta Davis pleads guilty, jail sentence delayed until May 5

Gervonta Davis will be allowed to fight Ryan Garcia this year before a jail sentence gets handed down for a hit-and-crash in 2020.

At a hearing in Baltimore, Davis admitted four traffic offenses, including the injury of a pregnant woman in an incident over two years ago.

The WBA’ regular’ lightweight champion will not be sentenced until May 5, when WBN understands that prison time is undoubtedly on the cards.

Gervonta Davis faces jail on May 5

Davis was charged with fourteen counts, including leaving the scene and bodily injury. He stands accused of running a red light in his Lamborghini days after defending his world title.

Driving down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 1:50 a.m after a post-fight party, Davis ran a red light and hit a 2004 Toyota Solara, Baltimore Police said.

Instead of reporting the crash to the police, a friend picked up Davis and drove off. That’s despite previously hitting a fence and another vehicle.

Luckily, nobody was seriously hurt.

Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn rejected a previous deal. It would see Davis face no time behind bars. This time, Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy will hand down the punishment to Davis later in the spring.

Part of a new plea deal accepted by Davis and his legal team means “Tank” gets to fight one more time before serving out his sentence.

Davis vs Garcia first

The 27-year-old has a record of 28-0 with 26 KOs and remains locked in talks with Garcia over a massive Pay Per View. A date of April 15 is still being negotiated.

Once that fight is signed, and he eventually sees the final bell, Davis will have three weeks until he heads off to prison.

Furthermore, holding a perfect 28-0 boxing record with 26 knockouts, Davis has stated his eagerness to face Garcia.

“God willing, I’m ready for the fight with Ryan Garcia,” said Davis. “It’s scheduled for April. I’m here.

“He’s been training. He’s been talking. And let’s see who’s really about that.”

