UK Olympic star to Kell Brook on snorting clip, ‘we’ve all been there’

British Paralympic wheelchair champion David Weir, an athlete with six gold medals from 2008 and 2012, backed Kell Brook’s recent video clip.

Weird responded to Brook’s post after the Sheffield man was filmed taking cocaine at his home.

Kell Brook

“We’ve all been there, Kell. There’s no need to apologize,” said Weir when responding to Brook’s apology.

It’s not completely clear whether Weir is admitting to taking cocaine. Maybe he just meant in hard times?

Weir has always been staunchly against any form of drug taking in the past.

“We’ve seen athletes getting caught. If it’s happening in the mainstream, it’s got to be happening in the Paralympics,” Weir told The Guardian on doping.

“When I was at the European championships, I did four events and got tested once. At the 2011 world championships in New Zealand, I got tested once in the hotel and not in competition, despite winning three gold medals.

“In London in 2012, I was tested every day. Maybe it’s manpower or funding. A lot of nations are throwing millions of pounds at medals. We want to deliver on a level playing field.”

David Weir

On Rio 2016, he added: “I feel they’ve been working very hard in Rio in the past couple of weeks. The IPC seems to have been trying its best to sort things out.

“They’ve not been sitting there waiting and hoping. The British Paralympics Association has successfully ensured everything is spot-on for us.

“I do feel a bit of worry for the first-timers after seeing London [2012] on telly or just missing out on it. Training four years for Rio, getting there, and going, ‘is this supposed to be the best sporting platform’?

“That’s what I felt in Atlanta as a 17-year-old. I felt like the sport had no future. But it’s different in this day and age.

“Tokyo won’t be the same in 2020. We could do more to ensure it’s the best Games ever.”

Brook plans to return to boxing after admitting to mental health problems from hanging up his gloves. However, his problems ran deep and had done for years before he retired.

These problems are nothing new for Brook. Therefore, it’s tough to see how returning to boxing will help in the long run.

A fight against Liam Smith would be a tough ask for Brook, who hasn’t won a high-level bout since 2014.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.