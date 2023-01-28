Moses Itauma wins with TWO punches as brother Karol gets KO’d

Moses Itauma landed two punches in his heavyweight professional debut as he knocked out Marcel Bode in fourteen seconds.

The amateur standout, who won the world championships before signing with Frank Warren, hit a couple of solid straight left hands. That was all she wrote.

Itauma put the devastation of watching his brother Karol lose for the first time earlier in the night behind him.

Based on this evidence, the eighteen-year-old holds frightening power and will be a force to be reckoned with.

Talking about his sibling’s loss after the bout, Moses said it was tough to deal with before he got the job done. “Emotions were high,” he said.

Picking up the vacant WBC International light heavyweight belts and a world ranking, Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna shocked star Queensberry prospect Karol Itauma.

Maderna had Itauma in trouble in the fourth. And despite words of advice in his corner, the previously undefeated fighter could not change things up.

Caught in the fifth, Itauma went down and showed disinterest in making the count.

Itauma faces an arduous rebuild after that performance.

Defending the WBA flyweight title, Artem Dalakian was forced to complete twelve rounds against David Jimenez.

Dalakian kept his belt in an enjoyable fight to watch. All three judges carded in favor of the champion 116-112 and 115-113 [twice].

Early action

Charles Frankham won every round against Joshua Ocampo at super featherweight. He’s now 7-0 after a comprehensive 60-54 win. Welterweight Sean Noakes halted Santiago Garces in five rounds to push his record to 4-0. The win gave Noakes his second knockout.

Welterweight Joshua Frankham completed six rounds against Joe Hardy to claim a decisive triumph.

At featherweight, Masood Abdulah moved to 8-0. He dropped Lesther Lara to the canvas en route.

Before the main card, featherweight Umar Khan defeated Sandeep Singh Bhatti 8 to move to 6-0. Meanwhile, Khalid Ali recorded a first-round obliteration of the hapless Ivica Gogosevic.

Tommy Fletcher beat the ever-durable Darryl Sharp over the distance in the cruiserweight floater.

Fletcher became one of the 102 fighters who failed to stop Sharp in the journeyman’s 105 bouts.

“The Norfolk Nightmare” won all six rounds in a learning process.

