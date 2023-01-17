The reason Michael Jordan would ignore Mike Tyson after fights

Mike Tyson faced the wrath of Michael Jordan after some of his bouts if one particular eventuality didn’t come to fruition.

Tyson revealed basketball great Jordan would be critical of his contests when the pair were hanging out at the height of their powers.

During the 1980s and 1990s, Tyson and Jordan were two of the most well-known sportsmen on the planet. The pair would get together regularly back in the day.

‘Iron Mike’ bulldozed his way through all but a handful of opponents. However, Jordan would let him know when he wasn’t pleased with the manner of a KO.

Not that it often happened with Tyson, but Jordan had a particular way of letting Mike know when he wasn’t totally happy.

Mike Tyson

“The moto can’t just be a knockout [when it comes to Michael Jordan]. It’s got to be a spectacular knockout,” Tyson said on his Hotboxin’ Podcast with Jordan’s former Chicago Bulls team-mate Dennis Rodman.

“When I knocked somebody out, it wasn’t to his liking. I’m not getting any love [from MJ].

“Even if the place went mad, it wasn’t to his liking the way he thought it should be done, [then] it was garbage [to Jordan].

“He wouldn’t talk to me. He would drive. We are in the car, and no one is saying anything. Everyone loved it but him,” he added.

As for Mike Tyson and Michael Jordan, their relationship had a specific understanding as the Baddest Man saw his career wind down at the same time as Jordan.

