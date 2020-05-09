Dennis Rodman puts ‘everlasting’ Mike Tyson up there with Michael Jordan

WBN Staff

Basketball superstar Dennis Rodman believes Mike Tyson should be placed on sports pedestal in the same ilk as his former team-mate Michael Jordan.

Rodman, who won multiple NBA Championships with the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls, was making an appearance on Tyson’s popular ‘Hotboxin’ Podcast’ recently.

Sitting down with the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ to enjoy a smoke, Rodman began with a long speech on how his career ran alongside Tyson’s.

The pair were young up and comers during the mid-eighties, with Tyson excelling early in his sport to become the youngest heavyweight champion in history.

As Tyson reigned supreme over his code, Rodman was certainly making a name for himself at the Pistons. Eventually winning basketball’s biggest prize in 1989 and 1990.

Moving to the Chicago Bulls via a brief spell at the San Antonio Spurs, Rodman won another three more NBA Championships.

At the time in 1998, Tyson was back to being the king of Pay-Per-View again. The pair would retire around the same time in 2005-2006.

“One thing I like about Mike Tyson when he came up at fifteen, sixteen years old is our life is so parallel, as far as when we’ve been brought up,” said Rodman. “We didn’t have any guidance.

“We just wanted to do our profession and we were pretty green behind the ears. But when you meet good people at the beginning that’s putting you in the right direction to do something very well.

“That’s very heartfelt because once you have been abandoned when you’re a youth, like twelve, thirteen, or fourteen years old. You feel like you are lost and you have two directions, you go to jail or die cos you in that environment.

“I lived in East Dallas in a rough neighborhood and Mike you grew up in Brownsville, Brooklyn. You cant imagine what it was like.”

On having a platform of millions of followers due to their achievements, Rodman added: “People don’t realize today social media and Instagram. it gives an outlet for us to really show people and express to the world to the fact that what we did back then.

“Some kids don’t understand cos everything is so easy for them now. Everything is handed to them on a silver platter. But it if you realize living like that, it’s a b**** and then all of a sudden come over the mountain top and its still shinning baby. Were living and were an inspiration to the world now.

“The fact that it’s very difficult to live life playing sports today and trying to be a parent. That’s difficult. Mike knows what am saying.

“He did an interview (with Sugar Ray Leonard) and you really showed the world that human side about you. I love that interview.

“I paid attention to it because with his kids, I realized what he was going through. All the trials and tribulations with marriage and stuff. I went through the same s*** and I am still going through it today.

“I’m trying to keep myself together and keep myself focused because I got a lot of life to live, just like you Mike. I’m trying to fight and trying to love my kids.

“Back then (in the 1990s), I didn’t give a s***. It was all about me, me, me, and that sucked.”







TYSON

Mike then responded to Rodman’s words, by saying: “That’s why we love. I got told self-preservation over everything. Over my children, over everything you are. (They said it’s) more important than everything, your children and your wife.

“You take care of yourself and that’s what I was taught. None of this can work without you. I became a megalomaniac. It was all about me.”

DENNIS RODMAN

Dennis Rodman responded: “And that stand up thing, he is powerful doing it’s like Rembrandt, DaVinci or Steve Jobs. You know, all these guys are iconic and they died.

“That vision of how life should be, it should be taught, learned, and listened to. People don’t realize until you go through it.

“It’s like Mike Tyson has a good sense of what he wants the world to know. And the sad thing about it is you saw the heads on Mount Rushmore, Tyson is one (of those).

“He should be up there with Michael Jordan. Guys like that are everlasting man, everlasting.”

Watch the full interview by Tyson on Hotboxin’, alongside Eben Britton, with Dennis Rodman above. Furthermore, catch Rodman on ‘The Last Dance’ – a Netflix original series. Episodes 5 & 6 are released on May 11th.