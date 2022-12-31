Avoided heavyweight and former opponent signs with Team Usyk

One of boxing’s most avoided heavyweight contenders has signed with Oleksandr Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas in a quest for big fights.

World Boxing News reported last week that American Michael Hunter is struggling to nail down top opponents.

Hunter, who boasts Usyk as his only loss through 23 contests, is currently rated number one by the World Boxing Association. This means a second fight with Usyk is possible in the future.

The pair collided at cruiserweight back in 2017 before both moved up in weight a short time later.

Heavyweight hopes

“The Bounty” hopes that linking with the man who guided Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko to superstardom and world titles will be able to do something similar for him.

“Just signed with Egis Klimas as my advisor. Feeling stronger already,” said Hunter as he continued to hope for a big fight.

Two attempts to face Hughie Fury in what the WBA would have allowed being a final eliminator for Usyk fell apart this year alone.

Hughie Fury fight

Fury, cousin of WBC ruler Tyson Fury, revealed he was ordered to take a break from the sport, leaving Hunter in the lurch.

“I am a professional boxer who needs to fight to pay my bills and to live. But I have been out for over a year now,” said Fury.

“To my frustration, doctors advised me to take total rest at the moment because I’m suffering symptoms of long covid.

“I feel weak with no strength. I’ve had all sorts of checks, and they diagnosed me with long covid symptoms.

“It is frustrating. But I can do nothing if my body’s not allowing me to train.

“I’m going to take time out for the rest of this year. I’ll pick up again when I’ve rested properly next year.”

Hughie is still to reveal when he can return to action. Hunter has since moved on and wants a world heavyweight title shot in 2023.

Michael Hunter on Team Usyk

Having Klimas behind him will help Hunter achieve his goal, provided he can build on a drab draw with Jerry Forrest in December 2021.

Expected to win the contest handily, Hunter failed to ignite. It’s possibly due to not having a massive name in the opposite corner.

It’s hoped facing some of the top contenders will bring the best out of Hunter, who is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous top-division fighters worldwide.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.