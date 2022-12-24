Chris Eubank Jr tells Conor Benn ‘man up’ on drugs, still wants fight

Chris Eubank Jr. told Conor Benn to admit his drug test failures but says he’s still willing to fight the controversial Londoner.

After seeing their fight fall apart with just days remaining at the O2 Arena in October, Eubank Jr. moved on to a clash with Liam Smith on January 21.

Benn had been flagged for a banned substance earlier in the year. A fact that only came to light when UK media leaked the story during fight week.

A second adverse finding was confirmed weeks later. Since then, Benn has put out two statements protesting his innocence.

“The Destroyer” firmly believes his team has proved he did not cheat. However, it’s been almost three months, and there’s no evidence to back that up.

Conor Benn should ‘man up’

Eubank Jr. says Benn is just stalling and wants his rival to “man up” and face the consequences of his alleged actions.

“It’s been too long. After three months of radio silence, sorry. Nothing you can say or do will change public opinion,” Eubank said in a video posted on social media.

“An apology is all you need to give to the fans. You got caught twice with illegal substances in your system.”

On Benn breaking his silence recently, Eubank added: “It doesn’t matter how many lawyers, or scientists, how many pages, essays, your people will send to the boxing board, showing you’re innocent or contamination. Too little too late.

“If your team had proved your innocence, it would have been put out there by now. People who are innocent don’t go into hiding for three months.

“You’re going to have to be the bad guy now. You’re going to have to accept being booed into arenas; you’re going to have to accept being trolled on a daily basis.”

Syringe jab

The Brightman then revealed the only doping test scenario that could clear Benn – in his mind.

“The only possible way that you could prove your innocence is if there’s some video out there. A video in which you’re getting pinned down by multiple males getting jabbed in the a** with some syringe while your kicking and screaming and crying,’ he said.

‘That is the only thing that could get you out of this situation. Only one thing can get you off the hook: people to believe in you.

“Nothing else is going to cut it. You’re going to have to be the bad guy now. You’re going to have to accept being booed into the arena and being trolled on a daily basis.

“You’ve got to come to terms with and embrace it. You’re still going to make money. People are still going to watch you fight.

“You’re just not going to be ‘The Golden Child’ you was built up to be. That’s OK. Not everyone can be the good guy. I learned that very early on in my career.”

Chris Eubank Jr

In addition, Eubank stated an encounter between the pair remains on the table.

“Will the fight happen at some point? It’s likely. A year, two years, ten years from now. Eventually, we will fight.

“But the main thing is you own up, man up. Do the right thing.”

As Eubank tries to make a run of wins to become a world champion, the 26-year-old Benn faces an uncertain future.

Trainer Tony Sims has backed his man, as has promoter Eddie Hearn despite some concerns that a ban will be forthcoming.

Two failed drugs tests usually mean some spell out of action, even if one or both of those can be explained away.

Benn already has one wasted camp and won’t be ready to fight again until at least the late spring as he fights to clear his name.

He’ll have to get Christmas out of the way, ensure his mental health is in optimum condition, and then attempt to put this whole period behind him – if that’s possible.

Bad taste

It’s been a tough time for Benn, innocent or guilty, and will have left a bad taste in the fighter’s mouth from all the judgment by the boxing community.

The ongoing investigation will close at some point in the New Year. That’s despite the World Boxing Council claiming they would have a conclusion ready in December.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman was confident they would be able to rule on Benn’s boxer ranking before the end of the month.

The British Boxing Board of Control is working closely with VADA also to make some sense of what transpired in this nightmare for UK fans.

Hopefully, an end to the dirt slinging will happen soon, for British boxing’s sake. However, changing the public’s opinion will be Conor Benn’s hardest fight.

Calling the whole debacle a “minor setback” for a major comeback is maybe not the best way to get skeptical people on his side.

