WBA reinstates Russian boxers if they don’t mention Ukraine war

The World Boxing Association moved to reinstate Russian boxers to its rankings, provided they don’t speak out in support of the Ukraine war.

WBA chiefs removed all Russian and Belarusian fighters after the Ukraine war caused controversy worldwide.

At their recent Convention celebrating 100 years in the sport, the WBA confirmed they would allow those who were banned from being rated again. However, if they mention support for the war in the future, they will be removed again.

World Boxing Association reinstates Russian boxers

“The World Boxing Association (WBA), through its Championships Committee and Ratings Committee, issued a statement in which it decided to reinstate Russian and Belarusian boxers to their place in the rankings,” they said.

“The athletes from this country are not soldiers or part of the government. Therefore, they have nothing to do with the war against Ukraine.

“However, it was determined that any fighter who speaks out in favor of the war or is involved in it will be removed immediately.”

Stanionis vs Ortiz purse bid

In other WBA news, this Monday saw bidding for the mandatory welterweight bout between the World Boxing Association (WBA) champion, Lithuanian Eimantas Stanionis, and his mandatory challenger, American Vergil Ortiz Jr.

The bid occurred during the WBA Centennial Convention held from December 11-14 at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Golden Boy, represented by Roberto Diaz, won the rights to the fight after offering US$ 2,300,000. This offer surpassed the US$ 2,100,000 of TGB Promotions.

The company presided over by Oscar De La Hoya, gave three options to carry out the fight. The first one was on February 25 in Texas. The second was on March 11 in Los Angeles, and the third was on March 25 in Las Vegas.

Now both teams will have an estimated deadline to send the signed contracts. They will finally confirm the date and venue of the fight.

The fight winner will face the winner of the Super Champion of the category. Errol Spence Jr. and Keith Thurman are due to define the only WBA 147 lbs. titleholder soon.

