WBA accused of showing “no respect” to Manny Pacquiao in title saga

July 12th, 2021

Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports

Manny Pacquiao and his team reacted to the news that the WBA would not reinstate the Filipino Senator as expected for his clash with Errol Spence Jr.

World Boxing News reported that the WBA would be handing the title back to Pacquaio on the back of wrongly stripping the eight-weight champion.

The shocking decision was one of the reasons WBN no longer recognize the WBA as a major boxing sanctioning body.

It’s since been revealed that this will no longer be the case, ratifying the declassifying further.

Manny Pacquiao Promotions President Sean Gibbons aired his disgust at the decision.

“I can tell you what Manny didn’t receive – due process and respect,” said Gibbons. “It took two years to get the world title belt he earned inside the ring by beating the undefeated Super Champion Keith Thurman.

“Hell, Manny only received that belt on Saturday.”

In a press release obtained by WBN, the whole vibe of the information was clearly a reflection of how Pacquiao himself feels.

USED CAR WBA

It read: “Would you buy a used car from the World Boxing Association (WBA)?

“In a period of 12 months, from July 15, 2018 – July 20, 2019, eight-division world champion and boxer laureate Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao lit up the welterweight division.

“He knocked out WBA regular welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse. Then, he successfully defended that title against former four-division world champion Adrien Broner.

“Pacquiao then solidified his hold on the division by tagging then-undefeated WBA welterweight Super Champion Keith Thurman with his first loss while becoming the oldest fighter, at age 40, to win a welterweight title.

“A few months later, the world shut down as it battled the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Manny (62-7-2, 39 KOs), who had been training in his native Philippines for six weeks, recently moved his training camp to world-famous Freddie Roach’s Hollywood-based Wild Card Boxing Club. There, he prepares for his August 21 mega battle with unified WBC/IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol Spence, Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs) from Desoto, Texas.

“Logic would dictate that Manny would be entering the ring at T-Mobile Arena to face Spence as the WBA Welterweight Super Champion.”

MANNY PACQUIAO BELT

The WBA is yet to make any official comment as the saga rages on.

Pacquiao took part in the press conference with Spence on Sunday. He showed off his belt at the media event.

The Pacquiao-Spence world championship event headlines a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on Saturday, August 21, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event is promoted by TGB Promotions, MP Promotions, and Man Down Promotions. The pay-per-view will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

The remaining tickets can be purchased through t-mobilearena.com and axs.com.