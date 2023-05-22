World Boxing Association explains new Ryan Garcia ranking

The World Boxing Association moved to explain a ranking change for Ryan Garcia after his loss to Gervonta Davis on April 22 in Las Vegas.

Garcia popped up in the new super lightweight rankings days after beating stopped by Davis, with some questioning how the Golden Boy star was ranked number seven despite the defeat.

The WBA clarified the actions and said everything to do with its ranking system is black and white.

World Boxing Association on Ryan Garcia

“Ryan García was ranked by WBA in 2018. He was number one at lightweight from July 2022 even to April 2023. Now he moved up to 140 pounds.

“Whenever you want to see rankings movement, please click on the boxer,” they added after voluntarily placing Garcia in a position to challenge for the title.

If new champion Rolando Romero should wish to make a first defense of the strap he won against Ismael Barroso recently in controversial circumstances, the WBA would therefore approve.

However, with Ohara Davies mandated as the next in line, Romero would have to ask for an exemption or pay the stipulated challenger to step aside.

It’s far more likely that Romero would defend against Davies to get a feel of the belt. That’s despite calls for a second fight with Barroso.

WBN watched from ringside as Romero won the strap as Tony Weeks halted proceedings without punches landing on the Venezuelan. Barroso was in trouble before the stoppage, though. He may well have been taken out at some stage before the end.

If they want to run it back, Davies would still have the first refusal.

Garcia, meanwhile, still hopes to land a second bout with Gervonta Davis at some point in the future.

He said: “Nothing like fighting one of the best! Hopefully, one day, we can run it back!”

WBA Rankings changes for April 2023

Heavyweight

OUT – Number thirteen, Trevor Bryan, goes out of the ratings due to inactivity.

ENTER – Zhan Kossobutskiy enters position number twelve due to record (19-8, 18 ko) and activity.

PROMOTIONS

Number eleven, Jared Anderson, goes up to position eight due to activity and caliber opponents.

Number fourteen, Fabio Wardley, goes up two positions due to Bryan’s removal and Kabayel’s demotion.

DEMOTIONS

Number eight, Guidry, nine, Miller, and ten, Gassiev are down one position due to Anderson’s promotion.

Number twelve, Kabayel goes down two positions due to Kossobutskiy’s entrance and his poor quality of opponents.

For all other weight class movements, visit the WBA website.

