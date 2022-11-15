Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. loses another Las Vegas date

The admission that Canelo will fight in May means Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. loses another potential date for next year in Las Vegas.

As WBN reported, March 18 got chalked off last week for the WBC heavyweight title final eliminator. Both dates had been possibilities for the contest after Premier Boxing Champions secured the first slot and Canelo was likely out injured.

Canelo to take Cinco de Mayo date

But since then, Canelo has told Bet 365 Mexico that he will be able to fight on his Cinco de Mayo weekend. In 2023, that fall on May 6.

“My scars are already closed. I’m doing my therapy well. So I think it won’t stop me so much. My fights are always in May or September. I think I’ll be ready for May again,” Alvarez stated.

Asked if he will take May 6, likely at the T-Mobile Arena or MGM Grand, Canelo added: “I think so.

“In the beginning, the doctor told me I had to spend four weeks with the cast without moving it after the surgery. When he came in and saw everything I had and what he did to me, he said it was better than we expected.

“It should be only seven days with the cast, then remove the stitches and start the rehabilitation. Right now, I’ve been two weeks.”

Quizzed on a potential opponent with rumors swirling of an undisputed super middleweight title offer to Dmitry Bivol, Canelo wouldn’t commit.

“It was very difficult because no one was ready to lose. But I have seen the [Bivol loss] fight [again],” said Alvarez.

“I had a very competitive fight based on the limitations I had. I did very well with my hand, shoulder, and the first half of the fight.

“Then came the problem because we did not train as it should be, especially in a larger division where you must carry more. They are heavier.”

Bivol rematch

On attempting to move up again to 175, Canelo concluded: “Revenge is what we will look for [if we can].

“But I lost trying to make history in another division. It’s complicated for me. He is number one in the 175-pound division.”

Bivol moving down is highly unlikely and will be seen as Canelo trying to cut corners by making the Russian boil down in weight, so he’s not at one hundred percent capacity.

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr

Regarding Wilder vs Ruiz, the PBC Pay Per View could be confirmed by the end of the month, most probably for a Vegas date around March.

With David Benavidez facing Caleb Plant, putting those two bouts together in a massive double-header would make the most sense.

However, that’s not usually Al Haymon’s style. The PBC boss may look to stage two separate events in the same month at two different venues.

