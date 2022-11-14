Jake Paul faces more protection allegations, pay threats if he’s hurt

Jake Paul faces more accusations of asking opponents he shares the ring with to take it easy on him, or he won’t cut them a check.

The YouTuber, who is 6-0 in the ring despite never facing an actual professional boxer, has been accused by previous foes of laying down ground rules for bouts or sparring sessions.

Hasim Rahman Jr. was due to face Paul in August. However, the fight fell through over a weight disagreement. Rahman lifted the lid on what happened when they sparred.

“Jake Paul is just going to keep doing what he is doing,” Rahman told Elie Seckbach of ES News. “He’s going to keep trying to find fights where he has a handicap or an advantage.

“He’s milking it. You can’t really be mad at him about it.”

Jake Paul protection

Asked if he wanted the fight, Rahman Jr. added: “There’s nobody in boxing that wouldn’t take that fight.

“I would beat his a** because he’s not a very technically sound boxer. Even in his training videos, he looks like s***.

“I sparred him, and they asked me to take it easy on this guy. They told me that if I hurt him, they didn’t know if they could get me paid.”

Rahman must still be interested in striking a deal with Paul, given what he said next.

“I don’t take anything away from anybody who gets in the boxing ring. I give credit to anybody who gets in the ring.

“He gets credit for being dedicated to the sport and really working hard.”

In conclusion, Rahman did urge the ex-Disney kid star to step up to the plate finally.

“But fight somebody that boxes. Fight a cruiserweight, fight a light-heavyweight. It doesn’t have to be me.”

Fight a real boxer

Beating MMA stars Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley and then calling out a world champion seems to be the MO of Paul during his tenure.

Nate Diaz or Tommy Fury could be the likely next opponents. It’s questionable whether both are bonafide boxers.

Paul has to fend off the haters and doubters by taking on a real fighter, a real boxer. If he does, it will represent a first fight for the influencer where he has put himself in danger.

