Floyd Mayweather vs Deji card sees Brits Benn and Fincham appear

A stacked lineup of exciting undercard attractions has been announced for the latest installment of the ground-breaking Global Titans Fight Series taking place Sunday, November 13, from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and live on pay-per-view, headlined by all-time-great boxing superstar Floyd “Money” Mayweather in an exhibition bout against UK-based YouTube sensation turned pro-boxer Deji Olatunji in the main event.

In the light heavyweight co-main event, Manchester’s Tommy “TNT” Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), will return to the ring to face New York-based Puerto Rican slugger Paul Bamba (5-2, 4 KOs) in a potentially explosive six-round non-title fight. Fury, the outspoken 23-year-old television personality and half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, will be looking to impress against Bamba and secure a long-awaited showdown against YouTube superstar turned fighter, Jake Paul.

In his most recent ring appearance, Fury scored a dominant six-round decision over Daniel Bocianski in April of this year. The 33-year-old Bamba, a fighter, ex-Marine and celebrity trainer from Puerto Rico and now living in New York, is coming off a second-round knockout victory over Francisco Morelos last September.

A world-class women’s bout will also highlight the undercard, as former two-time world champion and top super featherweight contender Delfine Persoon (47-3, 19 KOs) of Belgium will face proven Tunisian/German veteran Ikram Kerwat (11-3, 5 KOs) in a 10-round showdown.

37-year-old Persoon, a railway policewoman in her homeland, held the Women’s WBC Lightweight Championship for five years and made nine successful defenses. Best known for her heart-stopping two-fight series against top pound-for-pound fighter Katie Taylor, Persoon was last seen in action in May of this year when she won a close but unanimous 10-round decision over Elhem Mekhaled in Dubai.

With a combat-sports history dating back to age four, Kerwat has is trained by boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. along with former World Super Middleweight Champion Sven Ottke and won the WBC International Lightweight Championship in 2016 with a first-round stoppage over Gina Chamie. The 38-year-old Kerwat was last seen winning a shutout unanimous decision over Tanzania’s Happy Daudi in March of this year.

In a very special attraction, former WWE and AEW Wrestling superstar Bobby Fish will make his boxing debut against Ghanaian middleweight Boateng Pempreh (2-3, 2 KOs) in a four-round super middleweight slugfest. A former amateur kickboxer known for his striking-based wrestling style, the 45-year-old Fish will be looking to “walk the walk” in the ring after being highly critical of compatriot CM Punk’s MMA exploits.

The card will also include unbeaten 21-year-old prospect J’Hon Ingram (3-0, 3 KOs) stepping in for a four-round lightweight bout against Japanese kickboxing star Koji “Kouzi” Tanaka, who most recently stopped Mayweather’s bodyguard Ray Sadeghi in a custom rules match in September. Originally from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Ingram trains out of the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas and has been a frequent sparring partner of Mayweather’s.

The night will also feature an appearance by undefeated Cuban born Dubai resident and WBC International Super Featherweight Champion Jadier Herrera (8-0, 6 KOs), facing hard-hitting Colombian power-puncher Franklin Manzanilla (21-8, 20 KOs) in a 10-round duel.

In an intriguing eight round bout, once-beaten middleweight Harley Benn (9-1, 1 KO) of London, England, the son of former two-weight world champion Nigel Benn, returns to action in a battle against undefeated WBC Middle East Welterweight Champion Faizan Anwar (14-0, 6 KOs) of Calcutta, India, as they square off in a middleweight bout fought at a 155-pound catchweight

Rounding out the stacked night of action will be four-round light heavyweight matchup, former “Love Island” season four winner Jack Fincham will make his professional boxing debut in a tough test against Alameda, California’s Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor (2-3, 1 KO). The 31-year-old Fincham, who has a background in amateur boxing, will be looking to finally show off his ring skills, but has vowed to return to reality TV if he loses. The 33-year-old Taylor, a former sparring partner of Jake Paul, is also an accomplished MMA competitor and actor.

IMPORTANT PPV INFO: Global Titans: Mayweather v Deji will be distributed by Integrated Sports across North America live on Cable and Satellite Pay Per View via iN Demand, DIRECTV, DISH, Shaw PPV, Rogers, Bell TV, and SaskTel priced at $34.95. Additionally, it will be broadcast via Digital PPV on PPV.com, FITE and DAZN PPV.

The event is presented by world-class boxing and entertainment company Global Titans, along with co-owners/partners FrontRow Entertainment and Mayweather Promotions.

