Ring Magazine: Digital replaces print, Oscar De La Hoya confirms

Ring Magazine will no longer print its “Bible of Boxing” in a physical format and will begin a new era of completely online publishing.

Having recently surpassed 100 years in print, Ring Magazine will launch its next 100 years as a monthly electronic magazine, Oscar De La Hoya has announced.

Following the publication of the November-December 2022 issue, the magazine will officially enter the digital age, with a monthly electronic issue taking the place of the print edition.

The organization will continue to occasionally print popular special issues, fight programs, and books.

Oscar De La Hoya on Ring Magazine’s future

“I am really excited about this transition into the electronic age,” said Ring Magazine owner De La Hoya.

“This move will allow us to continue delivering the best in boxing coverage to a legion of dedicated subscribers.

“While also meeting a new potential generation of fans where they are – online. That is how we honor the magazine’s legacy – embracing the digital future.

“We will bring its columns, awards, rankings, and coveted championship belts to the most people possible.”

Through this new digital lens, The Ring will expand on its foundational, century-long boxing coverage excellence, expanding its coverage of events, fighters, and critical influencers and decision-makers with heightened frequency.

Editor

“The five years I spent at the helm of this venerable boxing publication have been the most challenging. The most rewarding of my professional career,” said Editor-In-Chief Doug Fischer.

“I was blessed to work with staff as talented, dedicated, and passionate as they were. The writers, artists, photographers, and boxing insiders who regularly contributed to the magazine are the best in the business.

“They will continue to share their talents and insights with subscribers and discerning boxing fans through the new E-Edition.”

Current existing subscribers will automatically carry into the new digital magazine.

Subscribers can contact The Ring’s customer service at (818) 286-3101 or email [email protected]

