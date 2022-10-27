Boxing News: Golovkin has four options, Bam Rodriguez, WBO

World Boxing News has learned Gennadiy Golovkin has two ordered opponents if the IBF and WBA middleweight champion decides to fight further into his forties.

“GGG” lost last September for the second time in his career against Canelo Alvarez. He looked sluggish and old as he labored around the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

At the time, Golovkin did not state his future was uncertain. It was thought he would fight again at middleweight. However, that’s not so clear after two mandatory fights got ordered by the IBF and WBA.

Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, President of the World Boxing Association, confirmed the news.

“It’s a joint resolution [between the WBA and IBF],” he told IZQUIERDAZO.

“We checked the mandatories. He should go with Falcao [the IBF, first]. The double mandatory will be communicated to Golovkin soon.

“First, with Falcao, the winner is defending the titles against Erislandy Lara.”

He added: “There will no longer be voluntary options from us. I don’t think there are any from the IBF either.”

Golovkin should have the resolutions in his possession. The Kazakh puncher can either follow the plan, face another middleweight champion, move up in weight to 168 permanently or retire.

Those are the four options open to the boxing legend.

Boxing News – Jesse Rodriguez

World Boxing Council chiefs released a statement on Jesse Rodgriguez. “Bam” will move down to flyweight to challenge the vacant WBO title.

The WBC has been officially informed by our undefeated champion in the super flyweight division Jesse Rodríguez of his decision to vacate his Green and Gold Belt to move down and compete in a lighter-weight category.

Jessie thrilled us in 2022, conquering the WBC title by defeating former champion Carlos Cuadras. He also knocked out a mandatory contender, a former champion from Thailand, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

Finally, he made a voluntary defense, defeating durable Israel Gonzalez to make this one of the most wonderfully successful years.

The WBC wishes Jessie great success in his immediate future and looks forward to competing for WBC plaudits in the months and years to come.

WBO

The WBO kept its President.

Francisco’ Paco’ Valcárcel, Esq. was reelected World Boxing Organization President today during the sanctioning body’s General Assembly.

Voting for the WBO Executive Committee highlighted the first day of the 35th Annual WBO Convention, held from October 24 to October 29 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Paco has been President for 25 years and certainly has been instrumental in the growth of the WBO.

