Padraig McCrory halts Leon Bunn in six rounds on German soil

Local hero Leon Bunn came up short in his attempt to win the vacant IBO World light heavyweight title at the Fabriksporthalle last night, losing a sixth-round technical knockout to hard-hitting Irishman Padraig McCrory in front of a vibrant crowd in his hometown of Frankfurt, Germany.

The fans in the packed Fabriksporthalle made for a great and intense atmosphere, as both fighter had a loud fanbase in attendance, turning the arena into a cauldron. Bunn vs. McCrory was presented by Wasserman Boxing in association with Probellum.

Leon Bunn got off to a good start, scoring points with his jab in the first round. However, in the second Padraig McCrory connected with various hard shots and scored the first knockdown of the night.

Bunn was visible shaken but managed to survive the round – despite a continued onslaught by McCrory, who was sensing a quick knockout. Things got worse for Bunn in the third as he got dropped once again.

The German showed his warrior capabilities in the fourth, though, as he fought fire with fire and mounted a small comeback. However, McCrory’s pressure proved to be too much in the end: He knocked Bunn down a third time with a big right hand in the sixth, causing Bunn’s trainer Conny Mittermeier to throw in the towel to save his charge from further punishment, much to the enjoyment of the 300 Irish fans who travelled to Germany to support McCrory, now the IBO World light heavyweight champion.

Bunn vs. McCrory – Quotes

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman: ”Congratulations to Padraig McCrory. Well deserved victory. Leon never found the right distance. It’s a bitter night for German boxing, but that’s the sport, and we won’t give up. We will be back in Germany soon.“

Leon Bunn in his post-fight interview with German TV channel SPORT1: “I’m very disappointed with myself. I felt that he hit me harder than I hit him. I never should’ve let that happen.“

Padraig McCrory: ”It feels very special. Five years ago I would never thought this but now I am here as IBO World champion and it feels amazing. I know I am big and strong and I punch hard. But I can also box. The jab was the key. I understand that this fight is a big fight, but it probably could have been stopped earlier for the boxer’s health. But I knew I would get him out of there. This means so, so much. And just look at this… the Irish have come!“

Other Results from Frankfurt

Super Featherweights

Kurt Walker (Ireland) W UD6 Yin Caicedo (Columbia)

Bantamweights

Bilgenur Aras (Germany) W UD6 Oksana Romanova (Ukraine)

Middleweights

Kieran Molloy (Ireland) W UD6 Sandro Jajanidze (Georgia)

Heavyweights

Daniel Dietz (Germany) W TKO1 Gyorgy Kutasi (Hungary)

Super Middleweights

Allen Bauer (Germany) W TKO2 Renato Balogh (Hungary)

Super Middleweights

Ryszard Lewicki (Poland) W UD4 Merab Turkadze (Georgia)