Berlanga vs McCrory undercard finalized for Feb 24 on DAZN

The full bill is set for the Berlanga vs McCrory Super-Middleweight showdown between at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida on Saturday February 24.

Shakhram Giyasov meets Pablo Cesar Cano, and Antonio Vargas faces Jonathan Rodriguez in World title eliminators, as hot prospect Yankiel Rivera fights for a first pro title on the undercard, live worldwide on DAZN.

Giyasov (14-0 9 KOs) will look to make his claims for a World Welterweight title shot even louder when the WBA number #1 ranked Welterweight takes on former World title challenger Cano (35-8-1 25 KOs). The Uzbek beat Harold Calderon at a canter in June in New Orleans to make it to 14-0 in the paid ranks, and now seeks victory over the experienced Mexican who has won his last two fights inside the distance and sits at #6 with the WBA at 147lbs.

Vargas (17-1 9 KOs) and Rodriguez (17-1-1 7 KOs) clash in a fascinating eliminator for the WBA 118lb crown.

Vargas will be on familiar territory for the biggest fight of his career to date. The 27 year old steps through the ropes at Caribe Royale for the seventh straight fight.

The #2 ranked Floridian faces a man full of confidence in Puerto Rican Torres, who stunned the boxing world by sending former World champion Kal Yafai into retirement with a first round KO win in Los Angeles in November, and the #4 ranked 24 year old will be eager to build on that impressive showing against Vargas.

Former amateur stud Rivera (4-0 2 KOs) is ready to make his first significant impact on the paid ranks as he looks to get hold of his first belt by taking on Andy Dominguez for the WBA Continental Americas Flyweight title. The Puerto Rican Olympic sensation has already proved to be a hit in his four outings to date, but steps up in both opposition and rounds against the unbeaten Mexican Dominguez (10-0 6 KOs), who also fights for his first belt in the clash.

Florida’s Aaron Aponte (8-1-1 2 KOs) steps through the ropes for the 11th time in the paid ranks over eight rounds at Super-Lightweight, and Cuban Heavyweight and 2021 World Championship bronze medalist Herich Ruiz (4-0 3 KOs) is back in action over six, with opponents for both fighters to be named soon.

The bouts announced today feature on a star-studded line-up in Orlando, topped by the clash between explosive unbeaten Super-Middleweights Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory, with the co-feature bout showcasing the continued rise of Cuba’s former Olympic Gold medal hero Andy Cruz, who defends his IBF International Lightweight title against Brayan Zamarippa.