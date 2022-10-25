Boxing News: Inoue, Morrell, Baumgardner vs Choi, Wood warned

World Boxing News provides a round-up of the latest news and headlines from October regarding the World Boxing Association.

Boxing News – Naoya Inoue

Naoya Inoue is the king of 118 pounds and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters today. He owns the World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight championship, the WBC, and IBF belts. He has yet to win the WBO crown, and he will try to do it against Paul Butler on December 13 at the Ariake Arena in Koto-Ku, Japan.

The “Monster” will face Butler at home for the eighth defense of his black and gold title. The Japanese fighter is coming off a spectacular knockout of Nonito Donaire on June 7 and is looking to continue his hot streak.

Butler will go to his first exhibition as champion and try to win the top prize. The British fighter is highly motivated and eager to surprise in what is the most important fight of his life so far.

Inoue has 23 wins, no losses, and 20 knockouts, while Butler has 34 wins, two losses, and 15 knockouts.

David Morrell

Cuba’s David Morrell will have a big test in defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) super middleweight championship. In a duel of undefeated fighters, he will face Kazakhstan’s Aidos Yerbossynuly on November 5.

The bout will take place in Armory, Minneapolis, where the champion resides, and will be the main event of the TGB Promotions event. Morrell will make the fourth defense of the title he won against Lennox Allen in August 2020. Since then, the champion has displayed the belt against Mario Cazares, Alantez Fox, and Kalvin Henderson.

Now he will face an opponent with a perfect resume and who holds the top ranking of the pioneering organization. Yerbossynuly is a strong fighter who has knocked out three of his last four opponents and has been challenging Morrell for several months.

The 24-year-old from Cuba has a record of 7 wins, no losses, and six knockouts. Yerbossynuly has 16 wins, 11 before the limit.

Baumgardner vs. Choi

Finally, World Boxing Association super featherweight champion Hyun Mi Choi made another successful defense against Canadian Vanessa Bradford in Seoul, South Korea.

The fight began with analysis from both, measuring their movements. Choi managed to dominate the Canadian boxer.

She knew how to use her punches to the middle area. Already after the third round of the fight, both were taking punishment from each other.

After a little more than a year of inactivity, the champion found herself in the ring. She had some difficulties that she could solve and get another victory, but this time in a close way.

Choi won the belt in August 2013. At 31 years old, the South Korea-based Choi is undefeated, with 20 victories. Five have been by knockout, and only one draw was her second presentation as a professional fighter after her debut in October 2008.

Vanessa Bradford, nicknamed “Tisiga,” came into the fight with six wins, three losses, and two draws. Two of her defeats were against top boxers Alycia Baumgardner and Mikaela Mayer. At the age of 38, Bradford has now suffered her fourth setback.

Choi’s next challenge is expected to be against the new unified champion Alycia Baumgardner, who has already challenged her.

Leigh Wood

The World Boxing Association (WBA) sent a letter to the featherweight champion Leigh Wood’s team. They reminded him to send the medical report requested last September 27.

Wood was scheduled to fight Mauricio Lara last September 24 but had to suspend his fight due to an injury in one of his biceps. The international press reported this situation.

The resolution sent by the WBA ordered the fight between Wood and Leo Santa Cruz once the British fighter recovered from his injury. To estimate a prudent lapse of time, a report of his injury was requested to be studied by the WBA Medical Committee to determine a possible date.

Under WBA Rule C.33, elimination for non-participation. If a boxer refuses to participate in a mandatory defense, elimination fight, or box off, his title may become vacant, demoted, or removed from the rankings.

The body will give a five-day deadline to send documents related to the negotiations against Santa Cruz and Wood’s injury report.

Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.