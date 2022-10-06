Website for doctor who “worked with Conor Benn” removed Oct 4th

The doctor who has worked with Conor Benn alongside many other pro boxers no longer holds a website or an Instagram account.

Dr. Usman Sajjad claimed to be helping many fighters on his official web page until the whole site went offline recently.

An Instagram account with almost 8000 followers is also seemingly deleted.

Luckily, the ‘Wayback Machine’ website comes in handy for viewing what sites looked like in the past. It can also tell you the exact time when somebody removed a website.

Dr. Uz’s website worked perfectly Oct 4th

It shows “Dr. Uz” had a perfectly working website at 4 pm UK time on October 4th. That was the day promoters of Benn, and Chris Eubank Jr found out about a newspaper story that planned to leak a failed VADA drug test.

The following morning it was no longer active.

It then emerged that Benn had traces of a “women’s infertility treatment” called “clomifene,” which jeopardized the British Boxing grudge match on Saturday night.

Promoters are scrambling to save the fight, which they state is still on as of this moment.

However, fans are already asking why Benn’s doctor no longer has a site at the same time this situation occurs. And why somebody pulled Instagram?

Looking at a version dated October 4th, less than 24 hours before the story broke, the description of Dr. Uz’s site makes for interesting reading.

“Having qualified in 2014 from the University of Leeds Medical School, Dr. Usman Sajjad completed his junior doctor years at Southport District General Hospital.

“He then embarked on a career in primary care as he qualified in 2020 as a GP.

“He has also completed a diploma in Sports and Exercise Medicine. As well as a Masters in Philosophy (MPhil) from the University of Liverpool.

“Worked with Conor Benn”

“With a strong special interest in Sports and Exercise Medicine, Dr. Uz has worked with some of the biggest names in boxing and MMA.

“They include Tyson Fury, Joseph Parker, Conor Benn, Paddy Pimblett, and many others.

“He also has a sub-special interest in Andropause in Men as he provides Testosterone Replacement Therapy.

“Dr. Uz is also an appointed member of the European Academy of Andrology.”

His “work timeline” details suggest Dr. Uz still works with the England Amateur Boxing Team.

Dr. Uz – Work Timeline

2015- Current: Doctor for England Amateur Boxing.

2017-2018: Everton Ladies FC Team Doctor.

2018-2020: Widnes Vikings RFC Team Doctor.

India Vs Pakistan Cricket, ICC 2019 World Cup- Crowd Doctor. He also worked at numerous other ICC 2019 World Cup Cricket Games.

Crowd Doctor for other concerts, including Britney Spears, Robbie Williams, and Arianna Grande’s One Love Concert.

It’s a solid resume for any doctor in sports.

But now, due to mere images on the website, there’s no telling when Uz worked with Benn. Certainly not for this camp anyway.

There’s nothing whatsoever to indicate they had contact during training camp for the Chris Eubank Jr. fight.

But what does raise questions is the timing of the deletion of the information. That alone should require answers.

Why was it removed on that exact day, and better still, why was it removed at all?

Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn undercard

Mary Romero vs Ellie Scotney

Felix Cash vs Connor Coyle

Galal Yafai vs Gohan Rodriguez Garcia

Chloe Watson vs Nancy Franco

Harlem Eubank vs David Martin Campillo

Shannon Courtenay vs Gemma Ruegg

Lyndon Arthur vs Cesar Reynoso

George Liddard vs Hrvoje Grcic

The battle for legacy on October 8 at the O2 Arena between the sons of Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn will go live on DAZN PPV in the United Kingdom if it’s not canceled. Subscribers can purchase the catchweight event for £19.99 on devices, smart TVs, or consoles with the DAZN app.

The main card in London is due to begin at 7 pm UK time.

Eubank Jr. vs Benn – middleweight vs welterweight – has captured the imagination of the British public and represents unfinished business between both families.

The winner will be in line for a world title shot.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

