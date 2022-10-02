Andy Ruiz Jr. out of Tyson Fury fight ahead of Deontay Wilder PPV

Andy Ruiz Jr. is not expected back in training until November, ruling out the notion of a fight with Tyson Fury in December.

The fact Ruiz is on vacation also halts any plans to face Anthony Joshua on December 17.

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Deontay Wilder

As World Boxing News has reported on many occasions, Deontay Wilder will be in the opposite corner to Ruiz for a WBC final eliminator next year.

Provided Wilder comes through Robert Helenius on October 15, “The Bronze Bomber” will face Ruiz in the first quarter of 2023.

According to his father, Ruiz will not be available this year.

Despite Al Haymon’s plans for Wilder vs Ruiz, Andy Ruiz Sr. believes there’s a chance his son could face Fury in the spring.

WBN understands it would likely be the summer as the winner of the Wilder vs Ruiz final eliminator will get sanctioned for a WBC title shot as the mandatory challenger.

Ruiz booked his place in the final of a mini tournament by beating Cuban Luis Ortiz via unanimous decision last month in Los Angeles. Haymon had previously petitioned the WBC to book two of his bouts as eliminators.

Haymon wanted a four-person competition to crown the eventual number one contender.

Tyson Fury ruled out

John Fury had mentioned Ruiz as a possible opponent for his son, Tyson. That possibility has since been firmly ruled out.

Fury had said to Sportsmail: “We’re looking at other people. Looking at Andy Ruiz, Luis Ortiz, Filip Hrgovic, or whoever wants to fight. It’s good business.”

Ruiz Sr. fired back, revealing that no contact had been made between both sides.

“They have not told us anything about that fight for December,” Ruiz Sr. told IZQUIERDAZO. “We haven’t talked with them.

“But I don’t think December [is possible]. Not for that date, since Andy is on vacation. He will resume training in November or December”.

“We would like to fight Tyson Fury. I want that fight to be done for May 5th, a celebration day for the Mexican nation.

“Andy and Tyson Fury are friends. That fight can be done because they get along well. That fight can be done with Tyson Fury.

“If there is an offer for next year, we would accept it.”

Cinco de Mayo

Even though Wilder is the likely foe for Ruiz, Senior didn’t mind going over a hypothetical Fury fight for Cinco de Mayo.

After he fights a knock over in December, Fury will be hoping to reignite talks with Anthony Joshua for the summer and a rematch after, though.

Ruiz believes the coveted Mexican date is open because Canelo Alvarez might be injured and unable to compete.

“Remember that Canelo is not going to fight [on May 5th], so that would be a good fight for Andy in May, Ruiz said. “That’s what we want.”

That’s not what Al Haymon wants. The Premier Boxing Champions boss is famed for keeping things in-house as much as possible. That’s the initial reason he went to the WBC with his four-fighter plan.

WBC heavyweight title

Whoever comes out on top of his tourney will face the WBC heavyweight champion later in 2023, whoever that may be. If Fury retires, Ruiz and Wilder will contest the vacant title.

Concluding the interview, Ruiz Sr. admitted his son had one more fight with PBC, which WBN knows is scheduled to be Wilder.

“We are with PBC. We have one more fight to do with them”, Ruiz stated. “But we are in negotiations. Let’s see what they want for Andy.”

What they want is Deontay Wilder. The winner then battles Fury [or whoever is WBC champion] before targeting an undisputed unification against WBO, IBF, and WBA belt holder Oleksandr Usyk.

Wilder has to come through Helenius in New York in his next fight on Saturday week. A victory then sets up the Wilder vs Ruiz clash for next spring.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

