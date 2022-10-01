Top 35 Pay Per View Boxing events of all time

World Boxing News counts down the Top 35 revenue-generating Pay Per View boxing events of all time featuring the best names in the sport.

The list considers inflation and has altered since the last time WBN named the Top 30 back in 2020.

Since then, Mike Tyson’s boxing exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. has made a new entry. It’s the only fight since Canelo vs Golovkin II to do so in four years.

Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather

Boxing legends Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather lead the way holding two each in the top spot. They both generated one billion dollars over two fights.

Ali’s contribution took in closed circuit television beamed worldwide and before the days of PBC FOX PPV, DAZN, ESPN, Showtime PPV, and HBO.

While Mayweather banked on home box office events being purchased from the boxing schedule.

Mayweather trumps Ali by featuring five times in the top ten. Ali makes three appearances ahead of Mike Tyson’s two. Joe Frazier also makes two: Manny Pacquiao, George Foreman, UFC’s MMA star Conor McGregor, Evander Holyfield, Peter McNeeley, Ricky Hatton, Canelo Alvarez, and Oscar De La Hoya make one.

“Money” returns in November in yet another exhibition move around after winning recently in Saitama.

Current Pay Per View Boxing

The next big pay-per-view event features Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. There’s no way the PPV event on Oct 15 will get anywhere near the top 100, let alone the top 35.

In the UK, Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn square off first in a British showdown doubling as a family grudge match in London.

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr. II, taking place later this month, will be a vast PPV main event in Australia.

Work is still ongoing to land one of the biggest fish in Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford. The more prolonged the negotiations, the welterweight stars face extended time out of the ring.

They are nothing compared to the mess that is Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua.

Top 35 Pay Per View Boxing events of all time

1. = $500,000,000

October 30, 1974: Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman

October 1, 1975: Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier III

May 2, 2015: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao

August 26, 2017: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor

5. = $300,000,000

March 8, 1971: Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier

June 28, 1997: Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield II

7. $200,000,000

May 5, 2007: Oscar De La Hoya vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr.

8. $190,000,000

August 19, 1995: Mike Tyson vs. Peter McNeeley

9. $180,000,000

December 8, 2007: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Ricky Hatton

10. $170,000,000

September 14, 2013: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Canelo Álvarez

11. = $169,000,000

March 16, 1996: Frank Bruno vs. Mike Tyson II

June 8, 2002: Lennox Lewis vs. Mike Tyson

13. = $160,000,000

September 27, 1976: Muhammad Ali vs. Ken Norton III

June 27, 1988: Mike Tyson vs. Michael Spinks

November 9, 1996: Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield

16. $150,000,000

April 19, 1991: Evander Holyfield vs. George Foreman

17. $140,000,000

April 6, 1987: Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Marvin Hagler

18. $130,000,000

December 6, 2008: Oscar De La Hoya vs. Manny Pacquiao

19. $120,000,000

September 18, 1999: Oscar De La Hoya vs. Félix Trinidad

20. $117,000,000

Sep 15, 2018: Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin II

21 to 35

21. = $111,000,000

May 1, 2010: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Shane Mosley

May 5, 2012: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Miguel Cotto

23. = $110,000,000

September 7, 1996: Mike Tyson vs. Bruce Seldon

November 13, 2011: Manny Pacquiao vs. Juan Manuel Márquez III

25. $105,000,000

September 17, 2011: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Victor Ortiz

26. = $101,000,000

May 2, 2009: Manny Pacquiao vs. Ricky Hatton

May 7, 2011: Manny Pacquiao vs. Shane Mosley

28. = $100,000,000

June 20, 1980: Roberto Durán vs. Sugar Ray Leonard

June 28, 1991: Mike Tyson vs. Donovan Ruddock II

November 14, 2009: Manny Pacquiao vs. Miguel Cotto

September 16, 2017: Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin

32. = $90,000,000

November 13, 2010: Manny Pacquiao vs. Antonio Margarito

33. $80,000,000

November 28, 2020: Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

34. $74,000,000

September 19, 2009: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Juan Manuel Márquez

35. $68,000,000

April 29, 2017: Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko

