Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out.

Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38.

Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made light work of the Japanese kickboxer.

However, Sadeghi struggled in comparison. Apparent stamina issues came to the fore despite a considerable weight advantage for Jizzy.

Koji “Kouzi” Tanaka took him out and made him face-plant on the canvas for his trouble.

Jizzy Mack loses to a lightweight

The manner of the loss led to fans stating Mayweather should hire a new bodyguard after Sadeghi’s defeat.

One said: “How can Jizzy Mack protect Floyd Mayweather when he can’t protect himself in the ring with a lightweight?”

“Jizzy Mack, Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard, just got his a** whipped. I think Floyd needs a new bodyguard,” another added.

A third stated: “Yesterday, Jizzy Mack was Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard. Jizzy Mack couldn’t guard his own body and was knocked out by a very small man.

“Today, Floyd Mayweather is Jizzy Mack’s bodyguard.”

Mack appreciated the opportunity despite the criticism of his performance in the bout.

“I want to thank RIZIN and my boss Floyd Mayweather for giving me this opportunity to be in [an event of] this kind of magnitude and to fight,” began Sadeghi.

“It was a great match. I want to run it back. Because I felt like I had him. But I got tired in the third round, and my hands dropped.

“He caught me with a good shot, and we can run it back.”

Experience

He added: “It’s been an incredible experience! Thank you for your support, your passion, and your energy,” stated Jizzy. “You guys kept me going!

“I want to thank everyone who supported me. Whether you know it or not, this was my first professional boxing fight.

“I have dreamt of fighting in the ring professionally. So this was a dream of mine which came to fruition with the help of my father, the lord, RIZIN, and my best friend/ boss Floyd “Money” Mayweather.

“I want you all to know there is more to come. I cannot wait to share it with you all. Tokyo, I’m here. I encourage everyone to look ahead to the future and believe.

“Not only in your father but in yourself. I came from nothing and used to steal food for my family to eat. Now I am bringing forth energy of love, abundance, and success.

“I choose faith over fear! And I encourage everyone to believe and never let their dreams go. If I can do it, you can do it!”

Reacting to some of the negativity surrounding how a heavyweight lost and to a much smaller fighter, Mack added: “Once you hit a certain age, you become permanently unimpressed by a lot of s***.”

Will Floyd Mayweather fire his bodyguard?

Promoter Mayweather is back in the ring in November. He faces British YouTuber Deji in Dubai.

Sadeghi is expected to accompany Mayweather as his tenure working for the Las Vegas native runs deeper than just protection.

They are also good friends. Floyd Mayweather doesn’t do people close to him like that.

Even though his brief stint as a boxer looks over, Sadeghi’s job looks safe despite not coming out as a winner.

He’s a valued member of Mayweather’s team and will continue to flank his boss for upcoming PPV exhibition contests.

