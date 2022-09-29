Conor Benn explains why he’s risking ‘0’ versus Chris Eubank Jr

Welterweight star Conor Benn explains why he’s risking his undefeated record against a family nemesis on October 8th in London.

Benn says constant mentions in the same breath as Chris Eubank Jr. since he embarked on a boxing career are the reason.

The Matchroom Boxing competitor is training alongside his father, Nigel, who lost and drew with Chris Jr’s father in the 1990s.

Why did Conor Benn agree to fight Chris Eubank Jr?

Given a chance to avenge his dad’s honor, Benn jumped at the opportunity.

“I’ve said that numerous times. This is a fight that makes sense for now,” said Benn, answering questions about why he’d risk an undefeated record and championship chance to move up to middleweight.

“The world title [at welterweight] is still the goal, but this is once in a lifetime. This is a fantasy fight for the British public.

“Forget about how far apart we were when I first turned pro. The names were still mentioned to me.

“Eubank was still mentioned to me before I even had my debut fight. It’s just been brewing, and the stars have aligned for October 8th.

“As Chris said, we’ve both walked the same road, so you’ve got to respect that. I respect all fighters. But when we get in there, we will settle the family business.

“I’m taking care of the family business. The last fight was a draw. It’s about time I set the score straight.”

Eubank Jr. at sixty percent

On Eubank believing he will only be sixty percent due to the weight drop, Benn responded: “At the end of the day, it’s not my job to worry about what he thinks or what he does, or his team and how he’s approaching this. I worry about what I’ve got to do.

“I’ve always worried about what I’ve got to do, irrelevant of everyone else and what they’re doing. I’m focusing on delivering on October 8th.

“I haven’t failed to deliver. I haven’t tasted a loss, and I don’t plan on taking a loss on October 8th.”

A win for Conor Benn significantly improves his standing in the world of boxing. A loss means little for his 147-pound ambitions, and he’ll walk away with a nice paycheck.

UK fans are looking forward to seeing the Eubank Jr. vs Benn rivalry ignite again thirty years later. Pay Per View expectation is high for the upcoming grudge match.

